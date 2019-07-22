Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nexa's Zinc Business Has Room To Grow, But RBC Says Sentiment Remains Negative

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2019 11:32am   Comments
Share:
Nexa's Zinc Business Has Room To Grow, But RBC Says Sentiment Remains Negative

Although Nexa Resources SA’s (NYSE:NEXA) has an integrated and low cost zinc business, with room for growth and competitive advantages in South America, investor sentiment towards zinc is negative and there is low trading liquidity, according to RBC Capital Markets.

The Analyst

RBC's Sam Crittenden initiated coverage of Nexa Resources with a Sector Perform rating and a price target of $12.

The Thesis

As Nexa Resources operates all three zinc smelters in South America, ample concentrate supply and lower freight costs allow the company to command premium prices for refined zinc products, Crittenden said in the note.

The analyst added that fluctuations in treatment charges are negatively correlated to zinc prices, which smooths out any earnings volatility.

Nexa Resources is constructing the Aripuana project, which is estimated to provide 60kt of annual zinc production by 2021, in addition to the current run rate of 370kt.

Since the zinc business has low cost operations and Nexa Resources’ balance sheet is robust, the company is well positioned to build Aripuana, while also returning capital to shareholders, Crittenden mentioned.

“The main reasons for our Sector Perform rating are the negative sentiment towards zinc and limited trading liquidity that could make it hard for Nexa to find incremental buyers and outperform base metals peers,” the analyst wrote.

Price Action

Shares of Nexa Resources traded lower by 1.51% to $9.06 at time of publication.

Related Link:

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2019

Latest Ratings for NEXA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2019Initiates Coverage OnSector Perform
Jul 2019Initiates Coverage OnSector Perform
Jun 2019MaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for NEXA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: RBC Capital Markets Sam CrittendenAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NEXA)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MANMaintains96.0
INTCMaintains57.0
CHNGInitiates Coverage On19.0
BRMaintains150.0
SLBMaintains41.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Judge Sides With Dollar General In Negligence Lawsuit Filed By Injured U.S. Xpress Delivery Driver