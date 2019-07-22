Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2019 9:55am
Upgrades

  • For Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. Applied Materials earned $0.70 in the second quarter, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter. Applied Materials's market cap stands at $44,755,176,655. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.39 and a 52-week-low of $28.79. Applied Materials closed at $47.81 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX), SVB Leerink upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to the current rating Outperform. Amneal Pharmaceuticals earned $0.14 in the first quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $1,016,034,660. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.48 and a 52-week-low of $3.18. Amneal Pharmaceuticals closed at $3.40 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL), Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Positive. Caleres earned $0.36 in the first quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. Caleres's market cap stands at $760,458,220. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.09 and a 52-week-low of $17.54. Caleres closed at $18.02 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For The Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Sell to the current rating Neutral. Hershey earned $1.59 in the first quarter, compared to $1.41 in the year-ago quarter. Hershey's market cap stands at $30,313,512,861. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $147.59 and a 52-week-low of $90.52. Hershey closed at $145.20 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Sell to the current rating Neutral. KLA earned $1.80 in the third quarter, compared to $2.02 in the year-ago quarter. KLA's market cap stands at $21,327,409,773. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $133.95 and a 52-week-low of $80.65. KLA closed at $131.96 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. Lam Research earned $3.70 in the third quarter, compared to $4.79 in the year-ago quarter. Lam Research's market cap stands at $29,755,918,210. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $209.50 and a 52-week-low of $122.64. Lam Research closed at $198.47 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. Micron Technology earned $1.05 in the third quarter, compared to $3.15 in the year-ago quarter. Micron Technology's market cap stands at $50,245,129,812. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.55 and a 52-week-low of $28.39. Micron Technology closed at $45.52 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE: NEWM), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. New Media Investment Gr earned ($0.15) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.01) in the year-ago quarter. New Media Investment Gr's market cap stands at $593,797,936. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.80 and a 52-week-low of $8.51. New Media Investment Gr closed at $9.82 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For PolyOne Corp (NYSE: POL), Baird upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Outperform. PolyOne earned $0.64 in the first quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. PolyOne's market cap stands at $2,366,358,833. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.70 and a 52-week-low of $24.47. PolyOne closed at $30.42 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF), Wedbush upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Outperform. Regions Financial earned $0.39 in the second quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. Regions Financial's market cap stands at $15,330,093,009. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.99 and a 52-week-low of $12.39. Regions Financial closed at $15.12 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Repligen Corp (NASDAQ: RGEN), H.C. Wainwright upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. Repligen earned $0.28 in the first quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. Repligen's market cap stands at $4,166,798,412. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $89.22 and a 52-week-low of $45.00. Repligen closed at $86.80 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to the current rating Outperform. Charles Schwab earned $0.66 in the second quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. Charles Schwab's market cap stands at $57,031,601,397. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.07 and a 52-week-low of $37.83. Charles Schwab closed at $42.74 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX), Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the previous rating of Hold to the current rating Buy. Stitch Fix earned $0.07 in the third quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. Stitch Fix's market cap stands at $2,713,747,615. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.44 and a 52-week-low of $16.05. Stitch Fix closed at $26.90 at the end of the last trading period.

 

Downgrades

  • For Brunswick Corp (NYSE: BC), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Neutral. Brunswick earned $0.99 in the first quarter, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter. Brunswick's market cap stands at $3,981,144,163. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $69.82 and a 52-week-low of $41.02. Brunswick closed at $45.72 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For FVCBankcorp Inc (NASDAQ: FVCB), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Strong Buy to the current rating Outperform. FVCBankcorp earned $0.28 in the second quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. FVCBankcorp's market cap stands at $252,923,536. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.20 and a 52-week-low of $15.53. FVCBankcorp closed at $18.35 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For MarineMax Inc (NYSE: HZO), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Strong Buy to the current rating Market Perform. MarineMax earned $0.23 in the second quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. MarineMax's market cap stands at $378,440,009. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.11 and a 52-week-low of $15.34. MarineMax closed at $16.57 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. Intercontinental Exchange earned $0.92 in the first quarter, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter. Intercontinental Exchange's market cap stands at $51,182,027,502. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $92.31 and a 52-week-low of $69.69. Intercontinental Exchange closed at $90.75 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. Keysight Technologies earned $1.22 in the second quarter, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. Keysight Technologies's market cap stands at $16,457,433,036. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $94.52 and a 52-week-low of $53.21. Keysight Technologies closed at $87.44 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB), Nomura downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. LyondellBasell Industries earned $2.19 in the first quarter, compared to $3.11 in the year-ago quarter. LyondellBasell Industries's market cap stands at $31,818,515,257. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $116.63 and a 52-week-low of $73.94. LyondellBasell Industries closed at $85.95 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ: MBUU), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Strong Buy to the current rating Market Perform. Malibu Boats earned $1.15 in the third quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. Malibu Boats's market cap stands at $734,167,653. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.57 and a 52-week-low of $32.09. Malibu Boats closed at $35.21 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Strong Buy to the current rating Market Perform. MasterCraft Boat Hldgs earned $0.78 in the third quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. MasterCraft Boat Hldgs's market cap stands at $349,957,634. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.50 and a 52-week-low of $17.60. MasterCraft Boat Hldgs closed at $18.69 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ: MRVL), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. Marvell Technology Group earned $0.16 in the first quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. Marvell Technology Group's market cap stands at $17,133,120,000. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.65 and a 52-week-low of $14.34. Marvell Technology Group closed at $25.92 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For M&T Bank Corp (NYSE: MTB), Piper Jaffray downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Neutral. M&T Bank earned $3.37 in the second quarter, compared to $3.29 in the year-ago quarter. M&T Bank's market cap stands at $22,251,651,687. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $180.77 and a 52-week-low of $133.78. M&T Bank closed at $162.86 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV), Northland Capital Markets downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Market Perform. New Age Beverages earned ($0.02) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.07) in the year-ago quarter. New Age Beverages's market cap stands at $305,340,605. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.99 and a 52-week-low of $1.30. New Age Beverages closed at $4.05 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Sell. Nasdaq earned $1.22 in the first quarter, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter. Nasdaq's market cap stands at $16,857,119,802. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $104.69 and a 52-week-low of $75.49. Nasdaq closed at $101.73 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ: OLED), Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. Universal Display earned $0.66 in the first quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. Universal Display's market cap stands at $9,721,356,765. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $208.46 and a 52-week-low of $78.78. Universal Display closed at $205.92 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For PaySign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS), BTIG Research downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Sell. PaySign's market cap stands at $826,558,460. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.67 and a 52-week-low of $2.41. PaySign closed at $17.50 at the end of the last trading period.

 

Initiations

  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) with an Outperform rating. Adaptive Biotechnologies earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. Adaptive Biotechnologies's market cap stands at $4,747,829,581. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.00 and a 52-week-low of $36.21. Adaptive Biotechnologies closed at $38.53 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Adaptive Biotechnologies is set to $32.00. Adaptive Biotechnologies earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. Adaptive Biotechnologies's market cap stands at $4,747,829,581. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.00 and a 52-week-low of $36.21. Adaptive Biotechnologies closed at $38.53 at the end of the last trading period.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Adaptive Biotechnologies is set to $45.00. Adaptive Biotechnologies earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. Adaptive Biotechnologies's market cap stands at $4,747,829,581. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.00 and a 52-week-low of $36.21. Adaptive Biotechnologies closed at $38.53 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Bank of America initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Adaptive Biotechnologies is set to $45.00. Adaptive Biotechnologies earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. Adaptive Biotechnologies's market cap stands at $4,747,829,581. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.00 and a 52-week-low of $36.21. Adaptive Biotechnologies closed at $38.53 at the end of the last trading period.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) with an Outperform rating. Adaptive Biotechnologies earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. Adaptive Biotechnologies's market cap stands at $4,747,829,581. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.00 and a 52-week-low of $36.21. Adaptive Biotechnologies closed at $38.53 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Adaptive Biotechnologies is set to $47.00. Adaptive Biotechnologies earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. Adaptive Biotechnologies's market cap stands at $4,747,829,581. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.00 and a 52-week-low of $36.21. Adaptive Biotechnologies closed at $38.53 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Autodesk is set to $210.00. Autodesk earned $0.45 in the first quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. Autodesk's market cap stands at $37,183,791,089. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $178.95 and a 52-week-low of $117.72. Autodesk closed at $169.31 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Advanced Micro Devices is set to $28.00. Advanced Micro Devices earned $0.06 in the first quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. Advanced Micro Devices's market cap stands at $35,162,839,504. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.86 and a 52-week-low of $15.72. Advanced Micro Devices closed at $32.51 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Ansys Inc (NASDAQ: ANSS) with a Buy rating. Ansys earned $1.29 in the first quarter, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter. Ansys's market cap stands at $17,465,506,907. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $212.94 and a 52-week-low of $136.80. Ansys closed at $208.10 at the end of the last trading period.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE: ASPN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aspen Aerogels is set to $10.00. Aspen Aerogels earned ($0.25) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.29) in the year-ago quarter. Aspen Aerogels's market cap stands at $154,937,096. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.60. Aspen Aerogels closed at $6.42 at the end of the last trading period.
  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for BridgeBio Pharma is set to $49.00. BridgeBio Pharma's market cap stands at $3,399,547,342. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.64 and a 52-week-low of $24.06. BridgeBio Pharma closed at $27.51 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for BridgeBio Pharma is set to $50.00. BridgeBio Pharma's market cap stands at $3,399,547,342. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.64 and a 52-week-low of $24.06. BridgeBio Pharma closed at $27.51 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) with a Buy rating. The price target for BridgeBio Pharma is set to $42.00. BridgeBio Pharma's market cap stands at $3,399,547,342. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.64 and a 52-week-low of $24.06. BridgeBio Pharma closed at $27.51 at the end of the last trading period.
  • SVB Leerink initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for BridgeBio Pharma is set to $34.00. BridgeBio Pharma's market cap stands at $3,399,547,342. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.64 and a 52-week-low of $24.06. BridgeBio Pharma closed at $27.51 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) with a Buy rating. The price target for BridgeBio Pharma is set to $38.00. BridgeBio Pharma's market cap stands at $3,399,547,342. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.64 and a 52-week-low of $24.06. BridgeBio Pharma closed at $27.51 at the end of the last trading period.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for BridgeBio Pharma is set to $38.00. BridgeBio Pharma's market cap stands at $3,399,547,342. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.64 and a 52-week-low of $24.06. BridgeBio Pharma closed at $27.51 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Ascendiant initiated coverage on BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ: BHTG) with a Buy rating. The price target for BioHiTech Global is set to $5.00. BioHiTech Global earned ($0.14) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.49) in the year-ago quarter. BioHiTech Global's market cap stands at $26,834,320. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.60. BioHiTech Global closed at $1.80 at the end of the last trading period.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS) with a Buy rating. The price target for BioLife Solutions is set to $23.00. BioLife Solutions earned $0.02 in the first quarter, compared to ($0.01) in the year-ago quarter. BioLife Solutions's market cap stands at $348,836,236. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.35 and a 52-week-low of $9.15. BioLife Solutions closed at $17.53 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Change Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: CHNG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Change Healthcare is set to $18.50. Change Healthcare's market cap stands at $1,684,264,954. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.30 and a 52-week-low of $13.28. Change Healthcare closed at $13.50 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Change Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: CHNG) with a Market Perform rating. Change Healthcare's market cap stands at $1,684,264,954. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.30 and a 52-week-low of $13.28. Change Healthcare closed at $13.50 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Change Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: CHNG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Change Healthcare is set to $20.00. Change Healthcare's market cap stands at $1,684,264,954. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.30 and a 52-week-low of $13.28. Change Healthcare closed at $13.50 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Change Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: CHNG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Change Healthcare is set to $18.00. Change Healthcare's market cap stands at $1,684,264,954. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.30 and a 52-week-low of $13.28. Change Healthcare closed at $13.50 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Change Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: CHNG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Change Healthcare is set to $20.00. Change Healthcare's market cap stands at $1,684,264,954. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.30 and a 52-week-low of $13.28. Change Healthcare closed at $13.50 at the end of the last trading period.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Change Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: CHNG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Change Healthcare is set to $18.00. Change Healthcare's market cap stands at $1,684,264,954. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.30 and a 52-week-low of $13.28. Change Healthcare closed at $13.50 at the end of the last trading period.
  • SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Change Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: CHNG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Change Healthcare is set to $20.00. Change Healthcare's market cap stands at $1,684,264,954. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.30 and a 52-week-low of $13.28. Change Healthcare closed at $13.50 at the end of the last trading period.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Change Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: CHNG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Change Healthcare is set to $21.00. Change Healthcare's market cap stands at $1,684,264,954. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.30 and a 52-week-low of $13.28. Change Healthcare closed at $13.50 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Guggenheim initiated coverage on Change Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: CHNG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Change Healthcare is set to $17.00. Change Healthcare's market cap stands at $1,684,264,954. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.30 and a 52-week-low of $13.28. Change Healthcare closed at $13.50 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Change Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: CHNG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Change Healthcare is set to $17.00. Change Healthcare's market cap stands at $1,684,264,954. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.30 and a 52-week-low of $13.28. Change Healthcare closed at $13.50 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Change Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: CHNG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Change Healthcare is set to $18.00. Change Healthcare's market cap stands at $1,684,264,954. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.30 and a 52-week-low of $13.28. Change Healthcare closed at $13.50 at the end of the last trading period.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on Change Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: CHNG) with an Outperform rating. Change Healthcare's market cap stands at $1,684,264,954. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.30 and a 52-week-low of $13.28. Change Healthcare closed at $13.50 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ: CMBM) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cambium Networks is set to $11.00. Cambium Networks's market cap stands at $267,601,196. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.50 and a 52-week-low of $8.04. Cambium Networks closed at $10.45 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ: CMBM) with a Hold rating. The price target for Cambium Networks is set to $12.00. Cambium Networks's market cap stands at $267,601,196. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.50 and a 52-week-low of $8.04. Cambium Networks closed at $10.45 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ: CMBM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cambium Networks is set to $12.50. Cambium Networks's market cap stands at $267,601,196. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.50 and a 52-week-low of $8.04. Cambium Networks closed at $10.45 at the end of the last trading period.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ: CMBM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Cambium Networks is set to $18.00. Cambium Networks's market cap stands at $267,601,196. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.50 and a 52-week-low of $8.04. Cambium Networks closed at $10.45 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ: CMBM) with an Outperform rating. Cambium Networks's market cap stands at $267,601,196. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.50 and a 52-week-low of $8.04. Cambium Networks closed at $10.45 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EIDX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Eidos Therapeutics is set to $55.00. Eidos Therapeutics earned ($0.32) in the first quarter. Eidos Therapeutics's market cap stands at $1,283,440,082. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.35 and a 52-week-low of $8.89. Eidos Therapeutics closed at $34.85 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Fate Therapeutics is set to $32.00. Fate Therapeutics earned ($0.30) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.27) in the year-ago quarter. Fate Therapeutics's market cap stands at $1,393,021,272. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.82 and a 52-week-low of $8.64. Fate Therapeutics closed at $21.37 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Laidlaw & Co. initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Galmed Pharmaceuticals is set to $25.00. Galmed Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.17) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.17) in the year-ago quarter. Galmed Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $131,745,531. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.98 and a 52-week-low of $5.48. Galmed Pharmaceuticals closed at $6.24 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Intel is set to $38.00. Intel earned $0.89 in the first quarter, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter. Intel's market cap stands at $225,058,790,000. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.59 and a 52-week-low of $42.36. Intel closed at $50.27 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Compass Point initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE: IRET) with a Buy rating. The price target for Investors Real Estate is set to $67.50. Investors Real Estate earned $0.77 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. Investors Real Estate's market cap stands at $701,728,784. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $62.24 and a 52-week-low of $46.30. Investors Real Estate closed at $59.74 at the end of the last trading period.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on KBR Inc (NYSE: KBR) with a Buy rating. The price target for KBR is set to $37.00. KBR earned $0.36 in the first quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. KBR's market cap stands at $3,654,051,049. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.31 and a 52-week-low of $13.89. KBR closed at $25.82 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Linx SA (NYSE: LINX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Linx is set to $11.00. Linx's market cap stands at $1,464,155,571. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.60 and a 52-week-low of $8.76. Linx closed at $9.11 at the end of the last trading period.
  • National Securities initiated coverage on Limoneira Co (NASDAQ: LMNR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Limoneira is set to $30.00. Limoneira earned ($0.09) in the second quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. Limoneira's market cap stands at $336,260,486. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.42 and a 52-week-low of $18.07. Limoneira closed at $18.92 at the end of the last trading period.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Microbot Medical is set to $10.00. Microbot Medical's market cap stands at $21,667,559. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.40 and a 52-week-low of $1.38. Microbot Medical closed at $5.03 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Guggenheim initiated coverage on McKesson Corp (NYSE: MCK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for McKesson is set to $152.00. McKesson earned $3.69 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.49 in the year-ago quarter. McKesson's market cap stands at $25,887,778,217. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $148.23 and a 52-week-low of $106.11. McKesson closed at $138.92 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Medallia Inc (NYSE: MDLA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Medallia is set to $43.00. Medallia's market cap stands at $4,505,427,310. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.56 and a 52-week-low of $32.05. Medallia closed at $37.09 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Micro Focus International PLC (NYSE: MFGP) with a Hold rating. The price target for Micro Focus Intl is set to $21.00. Micro Focus Intl's market cap stands at $7,135,474,853. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.93 and a 52-week-low of $17.76. Micro Focus Intl closed at $20.45 at the end of the last trading period.
  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on Morphic Holding Inc (NASDAQ: MORF) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Morphic Holding is set to $30.00. Morphic Holding's market cap stands at $559,371,638. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.19 and a 52-week-low of $15.72. Morphic Holding closed at $18.90 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Morphic Holding Inc (NASDAQ: MORF) with a Buy rating. Morphic Holding's market cap stands at $559,371,638. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.19 and a 52-week-low of $15.72. Morphic Holding closed at $18.90 at the end of the last trading period.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Nexa Resources SA (NYSE: NEXA) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Nexa Resources is set to $12.00. Nexa Resources earned ($0.11) in the first quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. Nexa Resources's market cap stands at $1,226,548,719. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.33 and a 52-week-low of $8.22. Nexa Resources closed at $9.20 at the end of the last trading period.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Nexa Resources SA (NYSE: NEXA) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Nexa Resources is set to $12.00. Nexa Resources earned ($0.11) in the first quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. Nexa Resources's market cap stands at $1,226,548,719. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.33 and a 52-week-low of $8.22. Nexa Resources closed at $9.20 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Barrington Research initiated coverage on Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ: PS) with an Outperform rating. Pluralsight earned ($0.07) in the first quarter. Pluralsight's market cap stands at $4,094,599,149. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.37 and a 52-week-low of $17.88. Pluralsight closed at $29.57 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) with a Neutral rating. PTC earned $0.22 in the second quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. PTC's market cap stands at $10,122,531,501. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $107.44 and a 52-week-low of $76.67. PTC closed at $87.99 at the end of the last trading period.

