Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst: Deutsche Bank Profits To Remain Under Pressure

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2019 10:43am   Comments
Share:
Analyst: Deutsche Bank Profits To Remain Under Pressure

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) has initiated a sweeping restructuring plan in a bid to boost profitability. While the restructuring is necessary, the profitability goal is long-dated and near-terms earnings are likely to be weak, according to Bank of America.

The Analyst

Bank of America’s Andrew Stimpson maintained an Underperform rating on Deutsche Bank with an unchanged price target of 5 euros.

The Thesis

Deutsche Bank launched an ambitious restructuring plan, which involves exiting equities and lowering costs by 6 billion euros, Stimpson said in the note. He added that the company has already initiated headcount reductions of 18,000 employees.

While management has a track record of achieving cost reductions, there are concerns related to capital ratios and revenues, both of which could “get worse before improving,” Stimpson mentioned. He added that Deutsche Bank’s new non-core unit (CRU) could continue to be a drag on profits till 2022.

The company is targeting 8% returns, versus breakeven in 2018. While this would be a significant achievement, banks typically have a hard time growing or even sustaining revenues alongside downsizing and cost cutting, the analyst commented.

Stimpson further noted that Deutsche Bank may need to achieve a higher growth rate than what the 2018-2022 CAGRs currently imply. Moreover, the company could face an unfavorable interest rate environment over the next few years, as the ECB seems likely to announce rate cuts rather than hikes.

Price Action

Shares of Deutsche Bank traded lower by another 2.4% to $7.36 at time of publication.

Related Links:

'Trading Nation' On European Banks Amid Deutsche Bank Troubles

Wall Street Skeptical Of Deutsche Bank's Restructuring Plan

Latest Ratings for DB

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2019DowngradesNeutralSell
Aug 2018DowngradesNeutralUnderperform
Nov 2017UpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for DB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Andrew Stimpson Bank of America Merrill LynchAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DB)

'Trading Nation' On European Banks Amid Deutsche Bank Troubles
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down 150 Points; Intra-Cellular Therapies Shares Plunge
36 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Wall Street Skeptical Of Deutsche Bank's Restructuring Plan
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Sol-Gel Technologies Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CVNAReiterates22.0
HUYADowngrades
MAADowngrades107.0
LHXReinstates240.0
VRTSMaintains118.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery