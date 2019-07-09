'Trading Nation' On European Banks Amid Deutsche Bank Troubles

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation" on Monday, Boris Schlossberg of BK Asset Management says if he's going to invest in European banks amid Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) struggles, UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) is his pick.

"With $2 trillion in assets [and] a very diversified base, [it] is an interesting look, and a 5.7% dividend yield makes it very attractive,” said Schlossberg.

Schlossberg also said the U.S. dollar will likely go stronger against the Swiss Franc, in turn helping UBS stock.

Ari Wald of Oppenheimer would rather stick with U.S. banks like JP Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), which would likely benefit if European banks recover.

