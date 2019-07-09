Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Trading Nation' On European Banks Amid Deutsche Bank Troubles
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 09, 2019 7:29am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation" on Monday, Boris Schlossberg of BK Asset Management says if he's going to invest in European banks amid Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) struggles, UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) is his pick.

"With $2 trillion in assets [and] a very diversified base, [it] is an interesting look, and a 5.7% dividend yield makes it very attractive,” said Schlossberg.

Schlossberg also said the U.S. dollar will likely go stronger against the Swiss Franc, in turn helping UBS stock.

Ari Wald of Oppenheimer would rather stick with U.S. banks like JP Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), which would likely benefit if European banks recover.

Related Links:

Wall Street Skeptical Of Deutsche Bank's Restructuring Plan

'Trading Nation' Breaks Down Under Armour, AMD, Starbucks And Hershey

Posted-In: Ari Wald BK Asset Management Brian SchlossbergLong Ideas Eurozone Markets Media Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DB + JPM)

52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down 150 Points; Intra-Cellular Therapies Shares Plunge
36 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Wall Street Skeptical Of Deutsche Bank's Restructuring Plan
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Sol-Gel Technologies Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Deutsche Bank To Cut 18K Jobs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

'Trading Nation' Breaks Down Under Armour, AMD, Starbucks And Hershey