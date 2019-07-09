'Trading Nation' Breaks Down Under Armour, AMD, Starbucks And Hershey

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation" on Monday, Under Armour Inc (NASDAQ: UAA), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) were named as stocks that have shot above their average price targets this year.

Ari Wald of Oppenheimer says to stick with Under Armour after breaking out from a two-year base. Wald is more cautious on Hershey and think it's due for a consolidation, but he still wouldn't bet against the stock.

Boris Schlossberg of BK Asset Management says to ditch Starbucks because it's facing “all sorts of customer service issues both from right and left that are going to possibly dent the brand going forward." He also said Starbucks has a lot of competition and a much tougher road in China.

On the other hand, Schlossberg likes AMD and says it now has a chance to beat Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) both on quality as well as price.

