Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CrowdStrike Quite Period Ends: Here's What Analysts Are Saying

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2019 1:26pm   Comments
Share:
CrowdStrike Quite Period Ends: Here's What Analysts Are Saying

The quite period for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) has come to an end after its initial public offering on June 12. Multiple analysts are now able to publicly discuss their thoughts on the cloud-delivered cybersecurity company that leverages artificial intelligence to protect customers.

The Analysts

Bank of America's Tal Liani initiated coverage of Crowdstrike with a Buy rating and $75 price target.

JMP Securities' Erik Suppiger initiated coverage at Market Outperform, $80 price target.

Stifel's Gur Talpaz initiated coverage at Buy, $80 price target.

Mizuho Securities' Gregg Moskowitz initiated at Buy, $80 price target.

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey's Terry Tillman initiated at Hold, $69 price target.

Shares of Crowdstrike traded higher by 3.9% at $69.87 at time of publication.

BofA: Executing Well Against Industry Transition

Crowdstrike is not only well positioned to gain market share in the $7 billion endpoint security market but can disrupt the security segment in adjacent categories, Liani said in a note. As such, the company's total addressable market potential could triple in size to more than $20 billion.

Liania said Crowdstrike's strong performance comes at a time when the entire industry is transitioning away from legacy antivirus platforms to behavioral-based and next-generation platforms. This is where Crowdstrike "shines" given its superior machine learning, threat intelligence and 100% cloud-based architecture.

JMP: Bullish Points

The bullish case for Crowdstrike's stock is based on a few positive attributes, Suppiger said. These include:

  • Status as the "premier brand and thought leader" in endpoint security.
  • Exposure to a market that is "ripe for disruption."
  • An attractive pipeline of production expansions.
  • A capable management team with the necessary experience to oversee growth and profitability.

Stifel: Valuation Discussion

One of the bigger questions surrounding Crowdstrike's stock is its valuation, Talpaz said. Shares are trading at 18 times fiscal 2022 estimated sales, which is a premium to its peers. The company boasts multiple encouraging attributes, however, which makes the case that Crowdstrike's stock should trade at a higher multiple inline with other recent successful IPOs, including Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) and Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA).

The research firm's $80 price target is based on a 23 times forward multiple, which Talpaz said is consistent with trading multiples of Zscaler and Okta.

Related Link: CrowdStrike Opens For Trade Well Above IPO Price

Mizuho: Standing Out Against Peers

Mizuho's first-hand checks point to Crowdstrike gaining market share at the expense of antiquated legacy vendors, most notably McAfee, Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) and Sophos, Moskowitz said. In fact, if Symantec sells itself as recent media reports suggest, Crowdstrike could benefit even more at the expense of Symantec's displacement.

The analyst said Crowdstrike's expansion is also evident in financial metrics as its customer count more than doubled in fiscal 2019 at more than 2,500 customers. Current projections call for more than 1,600 net new logos in fiscal 2020.

The company is also adept in cross-selling services as 47% of subscription customers bought four or more cloud modules which is up from 30% in fiscal 2018.

SunTrust: 'Powerful' Model Built In To Valuation

Crowdstrike's potential to show a triple-digit ARR and subscription revenue growth through at least the first quarter of 2020 gives it a "powerful model," Tillman wrote in a note. Other attractive attributes include a strong customer retention, gross margin improvement potential, and a strong operating leverage despite heavy investments.

Many of these multiple positive characteristics is "likely reflected" in the current valuation, however, and a "less favorable" near-term risk-reward profile implying a neutral stance on the stock is warranted.

Latest Ratings for CRWD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2019Initiates Coverage OnOutperform
Jul 2019Initiates Coverage OnHold
Jul 2019Initiates Coverage OnOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CRWD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America cloud CybersecurityAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OKTA + CRWD)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019
Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CTSTDowngrades4.5
PNCMaintains136.0
UNPMaintains128.0
FVRRInitiates Coverage On32.0
CRWDInitiates Coverage On90.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Commentary: Great Expectations For Beijing's Daxing Airport – But At What Cost?