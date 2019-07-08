Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) shares are trading higher after following Bloomberg reports that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) has secured financing for an acquisition of Symantec.

The deal could value the cybersecurity firm at more than $22 billion including debt and an agreement could be reached around mid-July, according to Bloomberg.

Symantec shares are trading up 4.8% at $26.20 in Monday's pre-market session. The stock rose 15% and hit a new 52-week high on July 3 when reports of a potential takeover first emerged.

