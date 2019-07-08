Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Report: Broadcom Secures Financing For Symantec Acquisition
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 08, 2019 7:51am   Comments
Share:
Report: Broadcom Secures Financing For Symantec Acquisition

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) shares are trading higher after following Bloomberg reports that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) has secured financing for an acquisition of Symantec.

The deal could value the cybersecurity firm at more than $22 billion including debt and an agreement could be reached around mid-July, according to Bloomberg.

Symantec shares are trading up 4.8% at $26.20 in Monday's pre-market session. The stock rose 15% and hit a new 52-week high on July 3 when reports of a potential takeover first emerged.

Related Links:

Analyst Says Now Is The 'Golden Time' For Symantec To Sell Itself To Broadcom

Symantec Shares Are Flying On Report Broadcom Is Eyeing A Takeover

Posted-In: M&A News Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SYMC + AVGO)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street
48 Biggest Movers From Wednesday
5 Stocks To Watch For July 5, 2019
Analyst Says Now Is The 'Golden Time' For Symantec To Sell Itself To Broadcom
33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Rises Over 150 Points; OMNOVA Solutions Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: KushCo Earnings, House Panel's Historic Hearing And More