Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Baxter Investors 'Know What They're Getting,' KeyBanc Says

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 26, 2019 3:41pm   Comments
Share:

Hospital and surgical product maker Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) is the kind of company that wins a bunch of "singles and doubles" but has no clear catalyst to drive material upside, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The Analyst

KeyBanc's Matthew Mishan initiated coverage of Baxter with a Sector Weight rating.

The Thesis

Baxter manufacturers medically necessary products and the company enjoys a high market share across multiple health care segments, Mishan wrote in the note. The company deserves credit for recent new product launches and geographic expansions but these aren't notable enough to exceed management's 5% to 6% organic growth through 2023.

The company also guided to expand operating margin from 18.2%-18.4% in 2019 to 20%-21% in 2020 and to 23%-24% by 2023. The analyst said this would place the company's metrics closer to its peer-average which is a "viable aspirational goal" for management.

Mishan said Baxter has sufficient cash in the balance sheet and strong free cash flow to seek out larger M&A deals. However, investors have been expecting such a move for some time but management is taking a disciplined approach which also lowers the likelihood of delivering "more-attractive" targets. As such, investors "know what they're getting" in buying Baxter's stock.

Price Action

Shares of Baxter traded lower by 1% to $80.87 Wednesday afternoon.

Related Links:

Morgan Stanley Finds A Few Reasons To Double Upgrade Baxter

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Latest Ratings for BAX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2019MaintainsOutperform
Jun 2019Initiates Coverage OnSector Weight
Apr 2019MaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for BAX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: KeyBanc Capital Markets Matthew Mishan medical equipmentAnalyst Color Initiation Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAX)

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FDXMaintains175.0
ITWDowngrades121.0
CSTRDowngrades
CRCMDowngrades
JRVRMaintains40.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Booster Fuels Up On $56M Series C