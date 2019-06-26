Market Overview

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 26, 2019 12:33pm   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) from $235 to $264. FactSet Research shares closed at $285.25 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel lowered Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) price target from $56 to $51. Archer Daniels Midland shares closed at $40.42 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target for FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) from $184 to $172. FedEx shares closed at $155.98 on Tuesday.
  • KeyBanc lowered the price target for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $48 to $45. Micron shares closed at $32.68 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target on Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX) from $89 to $91. Baxter shares closed at $81.73 on Tuesday.
  • Bank of America cut Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) price target from $57 to $55. Lennar shares closed at $48.22 on Tuesday.
  • UBS lowered the price target for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) from $49 to $45. Bank of New York Mellon shares closed at $43.43 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James cut the price target for FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) from $200 to $190. FedEx shares closed at $155.98 on Tuesday.

