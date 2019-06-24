Wedbush's Checks With Dunkin Franchisees Points To Bullish Outlook
First-hand conversations and checks with Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) prompted one research firm to upgrade the coffee chain's stock.
The Analyst
Wedbush's Nick Setyan upgraded Dunkin Brands from Neutral to Outperform with a price target lifted from $76 to $92.
The Thesis
Dunkin franchisees expressed a "noticeable uptick in positive expectations" from a combination of lower cannibalization due to slower unit growth, simplification of the menu, technology initiatives, and a better focus on expanding the brand message.
Setyan said the encouraging initiatives helped generate a higher throughput, especially during morning hours and this trend looks sustainable beyond the near term.
Looking forward, same-store sales growth should come in above consensus estimates of 1.3% in the second quarter at 2%, according to Setyan. This growth rate implies an acceleration in a two-year stack from 1.9% to 3.4%. Encouragingly, each 1% of comp growth would translate to 2 cents to 4 cents of incremental earnings per share.
Bottom line, signs of an inflection point beyond the near term at Dunkin is "high enough" to warrant a bullish stance on the stock.
Price Action
Shares of Dunkin Brands hit a new all-time high of $83.22 Monday morning and were higher by around 2% to $81.26 at time of publication.
Related Links:
Cramer Passes On Buying Coffee Stocks — For Now
Valuation Concerns Prompt BMO To Downgrade Dunkin' Brands
Latest Ratings for DNKN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2019
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Outperform
|Jun 2019
|Initiates Coverage On
|In-Line
|Apr 2019
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for DNKN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: coffeeAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Restaurants Top Stories Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.