Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Analyst Likes Google After More Details From Stadia

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2019 4:26pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst Likes Google After More Details From Stadia

Bank of America remained bullish on Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) following the release of more details on Google’s new Stadia game streaming service, including prices and a November launch date.

The more detailed information about Stadia shows it initially will function more like an online game store than a game rental or streaming service, said Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Justin Post, and will have lots of competition soon, but is an ambitious platform.

Post reiterated a Buy position on Alphabet stock with a target price of $1,350.

What Is Stadia?

When Google announced Stadia in March, it promised a cloud game streaming platform that will allow users to play console or PC games by streaming them directly to any device with a Chrome browser, removing the need to buy an expensive PC or console.

What’s New?

Google this week revealed more details on how it will work, what it will cost, what players will be able to play and when it will be available. Google said Stadia will launch in November in 14 countries and will include at least 31 different games from 21 publishers. Among the games are “Ghost Recon Breakout,” “The Division 2” and they teased “Baldur’s Gate 3” is being worked on for the platform.

Stadia Pro will start at $10 a month, which allows access to the platform and a few free games.

But Google also said that users will still have to buy most titles, most at similar retail prices to what they’d cost on PlayStation, Xbox or other platforms.

“We will sell these games like any other digital storefront,” Google’s director of games Jack Buser said in a report in The Verge.

“We think the potential to buy games at full price on the Stadia storefront, and play them to the Stadia platform is an interesting twist (no console cost), but may be difficult to get core gamers to transition off of Sony and Microsoft platforms which have their content libraries,” BOA’s Post cautioned in a Friday note to investors.

Competition Coming

Post also expects Google to soon have “robust competition” in the cloud gaming space and mentioned Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) as likely to soon have their own services.

Tailwind For Publishers

Post also said the new type of gaming platform should be a tailwind for game publishers of games, including Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

Price Action

GOOGL traded up 1.9 percent Friday to close at $1,068.37.

Related Links

Google's Stadia Video Game Platform Announces Pricing, Games Structure

How Google's Stadia Video Game Streamer Will Be 'Highly Disruptive'

Latest Ratings for GOOG

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2019MaintainsBuy
Feb 2019MaintainsOverweightOverweight
Feb 2019MaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for GOOG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Cloud Gaming gaming Google StadiaAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMZN)

Bitcoin Vs. Apple Pay And Alipay
FedEx Express Drops Amazon, Focuses On 'Broader E-Commerce Market'
May Job Flowers Didn't Sprout, Pressuring Market As Fed Impact Mulled
Railroads Discuss Hedging Against Market Uncertainty
FreightTech Thursday: Dirty Data And Amazon Drone Delivery
A New Trade War ETF Arrives Right On Time
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ZMReiterates99.0
BKSDowngrades
KWRUpgrades
CIENMaintains55.0
APOMaintains40.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Where You Can Trade ETFs Commission-Free