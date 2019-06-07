A Beyond Meat Analyst's 7 Takeaways From Its First Post-Earnings Call
Plant-based food product maker Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) reported its first-ever earnings Thursday as a public company and hosted a conference call that Bank of America Merrill Lynch had seven takeaways from, the sell-side firm said in a new note.
The Analyst
Bryan Spillane maintained a Neutral rating on Beyond Meat with a price target lifted from $85 to $101.
The Thesis
Beyond Meat reported a $2-million revenue beat in the first quarter, a 70-basis point gross margins beat and better-than-expected operating income and adjusted EBITDA losses, Spillane said in a Friday note. (See his track record here.)
The analyst's seven takeaways from Beyond Meat's conference call were:
- Beyond Meat's 2019 net sales guidance of $210 million or more doesn't include potential new customer deals and already exceeded Spillane's estimate of $197 million.
- The company is expected to break even on an EBITDA basis this year versus expectations for a modest loss.
- The guidance for a high-30s percent gross margin rate and mid-teens EBITDA margins is consistent with expectations.
- The company "expressed confidence" that its supply chain can satisfy a "significant" growth in demand.
- The first-mover advantage is backed by a superior product and an authentic, influencer-supported reputation.
- Potential areas of incremental upside include an expansion into Europe and Asia.
- Expansion into other products or protein forms to bolster category leadership would be supported by R&D activity.
Price Action
Beyond Meat shares were rallying Friday and trading up by 31.06 percent at $130.40 at the time of publication.
