Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Beyond Meat Analyst's 7 Takeaways From Its First Post-Earnings Call

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2019 12:04pm   Comments
Share:
A Beyond Meat Analyst's 7 Takeaways From Its First Post-Earnings Call

Plant-based food product maker Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) reported its first-ever earnings Thursday as a public company and hosted a conference call that Bank of America Merrill Lynch had seven takeaways from, the sell-side firm said in a new note. 

The Analyst

Bryan Spillane maintained a Neutral rating on Beyond Meat with a price target lifted from $85 to $101.

The Thesis

Beyond Meat reported a $2-million revenue beat in the first quarter, a 70-basis point gross margins beat and better-than-expected operating income and adjusted EBITDA losses, Spillane said in a Friday note. (See his track record here.) 

The analyst's seven takeaways from Beyond Meat's conference call were: 

  • Beyond Meat's 2019 net sales guidance of $210 million or more doesn't include potential new customer deals and already exceeded Spillane's estimate of $197 million.
  • The company is expected to break even on an EBITDA basis this year versus expectations for a modest loss.
  • The guidance for a high-30s percent gross margin rate and mid-teens EBITDA margins is consistent with expectations.
  • The company "expressed confidence" that its supply chain can satisfy a "significant" growth in demand.
  • The first-mover advantage is backed by a superior product and an authentic, influencer-supported reputation.
  • Potential areas of incremental upside include an expansion into Europe and Asia.
  • Expansion into other products or protein forms to bolster category leadership would be supported by R&D activity.

Price Action

Beyond Meat shares were rallying Friday and trading up by 31.06 percent at $130.40 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

Beyond Meat Continues Surge After Q1 Earnings Beat

Burger King, McDonald's And KFC's Stance On Plant-Based Meat Products

Photo courtesy of Beyond Meat. 

Latest Ratings for BYND

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2019MaintainsOverweight
May 2019Initiates Coverage OnNeutral
May 2019Initiates Coverage OnOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BYND
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill LynchAnalyst Color Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BYND)

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 7
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Elliott To Acquire Barnes & Noble For $683M
Beyond Meat VC Investor Sees Upside Ahead: 'It's Got A Remarkable Future'
25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Burger King, McDonald's And KFC's Stance On Plant-Based Meat Products
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge; All Eyes On Jobs Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Revolve Opens Above IPO Price, Continues Moving Higher