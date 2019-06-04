Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cowen: TJX Companies' Value Proposition Improves If Chinese Tariffs Hit Retailers
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 04, 2019 4:07pm   Comments
Share:
Cowen: TJX Companies' Value Proposition Improves If Chinese Tariffs Hit Retailers

After hosting meetings with TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) CFO Scott Goldenberg, Cowen said it's confident in the company’s earnings growth potential despite the sector’s low sentiment.

The Analyst 

John Kernan reiterated an Outperform rating on TJX with a $63 price target.

The Thesis

Following a meeting with Goldenberg, Kernan said in a Monday note that he remains confident in TJX Companies' potential for a compounded annual growth rate in the high single to low double digits. (See Kernan's track record here.) 

The high-level takeaways from the meeting include TJX's confidence in growth targets and the trajectory of the business, the analyst said. The core business is healthy and consensus estimates are conservative, he said. 

“We see investments in DCs as producing improved unit/cost economics over time. We view freight as a source of potential margin recovery in FY21. (The) stock is cheap at 17x FY21 EPS and 10.5x Expected Value/EBITDA with potential for compounding growth." 

TJX emphasized how strong the buying environment, Kernan said. 

“Our checks show TJX is in good position to take advantage of order cancelations from department stores to vendors that are accelerating into June following a very weak May environment in the full-price retail ecosystem." 

TJX’s price-to-value equation will expand if full-price retailers raise prices as a result of tariffs on goods imported to the U.S. from China, the analyst said. 

“Management noted that buyers will approach vendors carefully once they have more clarity on where pricing is going within retail." 

Price Action

TJX Companies shares were up 1.62 percent at $50.70 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

Freight Costs, Higher Wages Likely To Weigh On Ross Stores' Margins

Wells Fargo Calls A Peak In Discount Retail, Downgrades TJ Maxx's Parent Co.

Photo by Anthony92931 via Wikimedia

Latest Ratings for TJX

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2019MaintainsNeutral
May 2019MaintainsBuy
May 2019Initiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TJX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Cowen John Kernan retailAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TJX)

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In TJX And VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dycom Industries Rises On Upbeat Q1 Results; BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Shares Plummet
Mid-Day Market Update: CIRCOR Jumps Following $45/Share Bid From Crane; Ocular Therapeutix Shares Slide
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; TJX Earnings Top Estimates
TJX Reports Q1 Earnings Beat
10 Stocks To Watch For May 21, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Melton Drivers Awarded For Good Deeds During Harsh Weather