Bank Of America On Beyond Meat: 'No Cattle' To The Investment Story
Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) deserves credit for developing a meat alternative product that could perform well within the growing addressable market. The stock's 200 percent gains since its May 2 IPO implies there's "no cattle" to the investment story at current levels, according to Bank of America.
The Analyst
Bank of America's Bryan Spillane initiated coverage of Beyond Meat with a Neutral rating and $85 price target.
The Thesis
Plant-based products succeeded in gaining a 13 percent market share in the milk category and a similar disruption could occur within the beef category, Spillane wrote in a note. Assuming this plays out, Beyond Meat faces a potential $40 billion market within 10 years.
Spillane said first-hand checks into search trends, social media posts, scanner data and restaurant orders all suggest "strong interest" for plant-based meat. Beyond Meat has a unique advantage as it has already succeeded in building brand awareness, gained a portfolio of celebrity ambassadors and organic influencers to drive awareness.
Despite multiple positive developments, Beyond Meat faces several investment risks moving forward. These include:
- Difficulty in addressing soaring demand from a service and quality perspective;
- Prices are high versus traditional meat products;
- Competition could "flood" the market; and
- Commercialization of competing technologies like lab-grown meats.
Price Action
Shares of Beyond Meat were trading higher by more than 4.4 percent at $89.74 Wednesday morning.
Photo courtesy of Beyond Meat.
Latest Ratings for BYND
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2019
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
|May 2019
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
|May 2019
|Initiates Coverage On
|Market Perform
