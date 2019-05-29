Market Overview

Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Beyond Meat

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 29, 2019 7:28am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Dan Nathan spoke about unusually high options activity in Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND). He said the options traders were trading the stock's momentum on Tuesday. The options volume was 1.5 times the average daily options volume.

At the open of the trading session, there was a buyer of 500 contracts of the May 93 calls for $1. The trade breaks even at $94 or 9.30 percent above the current market price.

The company is going to report earnings next week, on June 6, and the options market is implying about 16 percent move in either direction, said Nathan.

Posted-In: CNBC Dan Nathan Options ActionOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

