A long winter and the worst of the U.S.-China trade war may both be in the rearview mirror for off-road vehicle maker Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII), BMO Capital Markets said Tuesday.

The Analyst

Gerrick Johnson upgraded Polaris from Market Perform to Outperform with price target lifted from $96 to $99.

The Thesis

The worst-case scenario on tariffs is now accounted for in Polaris' share price, Johnson said in a Tuesday note. (See his track record here.)

From now on, there’s a higher likelihood of tariffs being reduced than increased, the analyst said.

With better weather, now is the time when customers are in the market for off-road vehicles, Johnson said. And that makes it a good time to be in the market for Polaris stock, he said.

“Despite a volatile stock market and macro uncertainty, PII's customers remain optimistic and we are seeing improvements in (off-road vehicle) demand as the spring weather has improved."

An anticipated major product upgrade announcement by Polaris this summer is "the worst-kept secret in powersports," the analyst said.

Price Action

Polaris shares were trading up 3.9 percent at $89.28 at the time of publication Tuesday.

