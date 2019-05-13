Market Overview

Booking Holdings Posts Q1 Earnings Miss: The Sell-Side Reaction
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 13, 2019 10:31am   Comments
Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $11.17 Thursday, missing the $11.26 consensus estimate. Here's how three analysts who watch the stock reacted. 

Mizuho 

Booking Holdings reported a good quarter, but the second-quarter room night growth guidance came in below consensus, analyst James Lee said in a Thursday note. 

“Management attributed the weakness to macro uncertainty in Europe, but we view the guidance as conservative,” the analyst said.

“Although the company is facing some near-term headwinds, we believe the stock has already priced in that risk. We remain bullish on the long term outlook of online travel and prefer the best player in the space." 

Mizuho maintained a Buy rating on Booking Holdings and lowered the price target from $2,130 to $2,050. 

Bank Of America Merrill Lynch 

The key debate for the stock is whether European weakness is causing a slowdown or if industry saturation is pressuring growth, analyst Justin Post said in a Friday note. 

“Best scenario for stock near-term is Europe rebounds somewhat on shorter booking windows, as Europeans eventually book and take their summer trips,” the analyst said. 

BofA maintained a Buy rating and raised the price objective from $2,130 to $2,160.  

Guggenheim 

The quarter was not great, but could have been worse, analyst Jake Fuller said in a Friday note. 

“BKNG's results and guidance were not particularly exciting, but we had been expecting worse and the step-up in buybacks is encouraging,” said Fuller. “While we expect some relief in the stock tomorrow and see valuation as reasonable,” he added.

Guggenheim maintained a Neutral rating on Booking Holdings.

Tigress Financial Partners 

Booking Holdings continues to benefit from strong hotel room bookings and increasing demand for alternative accommodations, analyst Ivan Feinseth said in a note. 

“Booking’s market-leading position in global hotel accommodations and restaurant reservations along with its innovative ability will continue to drive increasing shareholder value. I believe significant upside exists from current levels and continue to recommend purchase.”

Price Action

Booking Holdings shares were down 1.76 percent at $1,797.62 at the time of publication Monday. 

