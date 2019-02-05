Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Need A Reason To Buy Booking Holdings? Deutsche Bank Offers 5

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2019 3:51pm   Comments
Share:
Need A Reason To Buy Booking Holdings? Deutsche Bank Offers 5
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 5, 2019
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge Ahead Of Earnings

Deutsche Bank named five reasons why its cautious stance on online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) came to an end Tuesday. 

The Analyst

Deutsche Bank's Lloyd Walmsley upgraded Booking Holdings from Hold to Buy with a price target lifted from $2,150 to $2,370.

The Thesis

Investors should be buyers of Booking Holdings — the parent company of Priceline, OpenTable and other travel and leisure online companies — for five reasons, Walmsley said in the Tuesday upgrade note. They are: 

  • Booking's room night growth improved from 11 percent in the first portion of the third quarter to 15.6 percent by the end of the quarter. The momentum was likely sustained in the fourth quarter and could further accelerate in the first quarter.
  • Booking's stock is trading at just 18.8 times 2019 estimated EPS and 16.3 times 2020 EPS, which is notably below its five-year next 12-month average of 19.7 times.
  • The company stands out against its peers by offering investors a high-quality portfolio of assets and earnings, minimal regulatory concerns and a strong free cash flow profile.
  • Expectations for an additional share buyback program to be announced on top of the $6.4-billion remaining authorization. This could create upside to 2020 EPS estimates and help minimize volatility in the current market environment.
  • The travel space is out of favor with investors, but the group offers a margin of safety compared to the mega-cap internet space.

Price Action

Booking Holdings shares were up 2.68 percent to $1,910.90 late in Tuesday's trading session. 

Related Links:

Booking Holdings' Shift To A Merchant Model Leads To Upgrade

Guggenheim Revisits Booking Holdings After Closing Hotelscombined Acquisition

Latest Ratings for BKNG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2019Deutsche BankUpgradesHoldBuy
Jan 2019JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold
Jan 2019Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for BKNG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Deutsche Bank Lloyd WalmsleyAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Travel Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BKNG)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 5, 2019
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge Ahead Of Earnings
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 9, 2019
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain, Crude Oil Up Over 2%
Analyst: Alternative Accommodation Leaders Will Surpass Top Hotel Chains Volume By 2021
Guggenheim Revisits Booking Holdings After Closing Hotelscombined Acquisition
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BKNGDeutsche BankUpgrades0.0
CTLCitigroupDowngrades0.0
DHXMB. Riley FBRUpgrades0.0
EFXDeutsche BankDowngrades0.0
GNTXLongbow ResearchDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Get In The Middle With Corporate Bonds