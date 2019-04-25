Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Turns Bullish On American Express: 'One Of The Fastest EPS Growth Stories In Our Coverage Universe'

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2019 11:49am   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Turns Bullish On American Express: 'One Of The Fastest EPS Growth Stories In Our Coverage Universe'

Morgan Stanley cited strong revenue and earnings growth and strong consumer card use in a Thursday upgrade of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP). 

The Analyst

Betsy Graseck upgraded AmEx from Equal Weight to Overweight and raised the target price from $123 to $140.

The Thesis

The bottom line is that customers are spending and using credit.

“AXP is driving robust top-line growth from a combination of strong loan and transactional growth,” Graseck said in the Thursday upgrade note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

Despite a slight first-quarter revenue miss April 18, Graseck said revenue is still growing robustly — and views that growth as sustainable.

Earnings per share look even better, and the analyst said AmEx now has “one of the fastest EPS growth stories in our coverage universe.”

AmEx reported first-quarter EPS of $2.01, beating Street expectations by a few pennies. Its revenue of $10.346 billion just missed analysts’ $10.46-billion estimate. The company guided to fiscal 2019 EPS of $7.85 to $8.35 and revenue growth of 8-10 percent.

Price Action

AmEx shares were trading up 1.47 percent to $115.73 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links

American Express Analyst Finds Positives, Negatives In Q1 Print

Analysts React After American Express Rings Up Q4 EPS, Sales Miss

Latest Ratings for AXP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2019UpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Apr 2019MaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Jan 2019UpgradesNeutralOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AXP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Betsy Graseck charge cards credit cards financial servicesAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AXP)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 25, 2019
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
American Express Analyst Finds Positives, Negatives In Q1 Print
As Earnings Season Rolls On Market Gets Mixed Economic Data From Europe, US
11 Stocks To Watch For April 18, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For April 18, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Meritor To Electrify Port Of Long Beach Tractors