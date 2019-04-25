Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 25, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2019 9:01am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Guggenheim upgraded Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) from Neutral to Buy. Novartis shares gained 1.7 percent to $79.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) from Hold to Buy. Valmont shares rose 1.2 percent to close at $132.84 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. American Express shares gained 1 percent to $115.06 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America upgraded Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) from Neutral to Buy. Wynn Resorts shares rose 2.1 percent to $147.38 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. upgraded Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE: LAD) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Lithia Motors shares rose 1.5 percent to $106.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Bank of America upgraded PNM Resources Inc (NYSE: PNM) from Underperform to Neutral. PNM shares rose 0.1 percent to $45.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) from Hold to Buy. Sirius XM shares rose 1.2 percent to $5.78 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) from Underweight to Neutral. General Dynamics shares rose 0.2 percent to $181.04 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at UBS upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from Neutral to Buy. Facebook rose 8.5 percent to $197.81 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN) from Hold to Buy. Waste Connections shares rose 1.6 percent to $90.70 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) from Buy to Hold. Owens Corning shares closed at $52.45 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) from Neutral to Underweight. PTC shares fell 9.2 percent to $92.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) from Outperform to In-Line. MACOM shares closed at $15.85 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) from Buy to Neutral. Xilinx shares fell 10 percent to $125.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) from Buy to Neutral. Spirit Airlines shares fell 7.4 percent to $54.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Scotiabank downgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. Anadarko Petroleum shares closed at $71.40 on Wednesday.
  • DA Davidson downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) from Buy to Neutral. MACOM shares closed at $15.85 on Wednesday.
  • Atlantic Equities downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) from Overweight to Neutral. Occidental Petroleum shares fell 0.8 percent to $61.50 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Wedbush initiated coverage on Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Replimune is set to $24. Replimune shares closed at $15.33 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ: FTDR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Frontdoor is set to $42. Frontdoor closed at $34.28 on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on MRC Global Inc (NYSE: MRC) with a Hold rating. The price target for MRC Global is set to $20. MRC Global shares closed at $18.44 on Wednesday.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Kala Pharmaceuticals is set to $11. Kala Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $7.44 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) with a Neutral rating. Casey's shares closed at $133.30 on Wednesday.
  • Oppenheimer initiated initiated coverage on Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Eyenovia is set to $9. Eyenovia shares closed at $6.52 on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: DXPE) with a Hold rating. The price target for DXP Enterprises is set to $47. DXP Enterprises shares closed at $44.50 on Wednesday.

