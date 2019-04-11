The buzz around single-serve coffee like the kind you make in a Keurig machine is wearing off, according to Morgan Stanley, which downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE: KDP) Thursday.

The Analyst

Dara Mohsenian downgraded Keurig Dr. Pepper from Equal-weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $27 to $24.

The Thesis

KDP is trading at a premium price to its peers, but Morgan Stanley’s outlook is for below-peer sales growth, Mohsenian said.

Single-Serve Coffee Losing Buzz

Morgan Stanley is projecting long-term coffee revenue growth for the Keurig part of the business at about 1.5 percent below the overall market growth forecast of about 4 percent, the analyst said.

The market penetration of single-serve coffee is already quite high at nearly 40 percent, and Morgan Stanley said its research shows that about 70 percent of those without a single-serve coffee maker either aren't interested or don't drink java.

Price Action

Keurig Dr. Pepper shares were down 4.31 percent at $26.88 at the time of publication Thursday.

