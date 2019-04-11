Keurig Losing Buzz, Morgan Stanley Says In Downgrade
The buzz around single-serve coffee like the kind you make in a Keurig machine is wearing off, according to Morgan Stanley, which downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE: KDP) Thursday.
The Analyst
Dara Mohsenian downgraded Keurig Dr. Pepper from Equal-weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $27 to $24.
The Thesis
KDP is trading at a premium price to its peers, but Morgan Stanley’s outlook is for below-peer sales growth, Mohsenian said.
Single-Serve Coffee Losing Buzz
Morgan Stanley is projecting long-term coffee revenue growth for the Keurig part of the business at about 1.5 percent below the overall market growth forecast of about 4 percent, the analyst said.
The market penetration of single-serve coffee is already quite high at nearly 40 percent, and Morgan Stanley said its research shows that about 70 percent of those without a single-serve coffee maker either aren't interested or don't drink java.
Price Action
Keurig Dr. Pepper shares were down 4.31 percent at $26.88 at the time of publication Thursday.
Latest Ratings for KDP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2019
|Morgan Stanley
|Downgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Underweight
|Jan 2019
|Goldman Sachs
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Dec 2018
|UBS
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
