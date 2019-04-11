Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Keurig Losing Buzz, Morgan Stanley Says In Downgrade

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2019 12:19pm   Comments
Share:
Keurig Losing Buzz, Morgan Stanley Says In Downgrade

The buzz around single-serve coffee like the kind you make in a Keurig machine is wearing off, according to Morgan Stanley, which downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE: KDP) Thursday. 

The Analyst

Dara Mohsenian downgraded Keurig Dr. Pepper from Equal-weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $27 to $24.

The Thesis

KDP is trading at a premium price to its peers, but Morgan Stanley’s outlook is for below-peer sales growth, Mohsenian said.

Single-Serve Coffee Losing Buzz

Morgan Stanley is projecting long-term coffee revenue growth for the Keurig part of the business at about 1.5 percent below the overall market growth forecast of about 4 percent, the analyst said. 

The market penetration of single-serve coffee is already quite high at nearly 40 percent, and Morgan Stanley said its research shows that about 70 percent of those without a single-serve coffee maker either aren't interested or don't drink java. 

Price Action

Keurig Dr. Pepper shares were down 4.31 percent at $26.88 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links:

Mixing It Up: Keurig Dr. Pepper, Anheuser-Busch Expanding K-Cup Cocktail Effort

Deutsche Bank's Beverages Analyst Talks Dr Pepper-Keurig Union

Latest Ratings for KDP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2019Morgan StanleyDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight
Jan 2019Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy
Dec 2018UBSInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for KDP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: coffee Dara Mohsenian food and beverage keurigAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KDP)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 11, 2019
28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Mixing It Up: Keurig Dr. Pepper, Anheuser-Busch Expanding K-Cup Cocktail Effort
13 Stocks To Watch For February 28, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Bearish Deutsche Bank Analyst Says There's No Easy Path Forward