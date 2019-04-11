Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 11, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2019 9:09am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Macquarie upgraded Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) from Neutral to Outperform. Hawaiian shares rose 1.3 percent to $29.06 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) from Underperform to Market Perform. Equity Residential shares fell 0.8 percent to $75.74 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) from Neutral to Overweight. Five Below shares rose 2.5 percent to $132.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Macquarie upgraded Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE: CPG) from Neutral to Outperform. Crescent Point Energy shares rose 1 percent to $4.06 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ: HLNE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Hamilton Lane shares gained 1.25 percent to close at $44.51 on Wednesday.
  • Maxim Group upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) from Hold to Buy. Cracker Barrel shares rose 1.6 percent to $155.18 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) from Buy to Hold. Waste Management shares fell 1.3 percent to $101.64 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) from Buy to Underperform. United States Steel shares fell 2.7 percent to $16.78 in pre-market trading.
  • HSBC downgraded Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) from Buy to Hold. MercadoLibre shares fell 0.3 percent to $512.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT) from Outperform to Perform. Helius Medical shares fell 66.18 percent to close at $2.10 on Tuesday.
  • Guggenheim downgraded Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) from Buy to Neutral. Eli Lilly shares fell 1.1 percent to $125.84 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN) from Buy to Hold. Waste Connections shares fell 1 percent to $87.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE: KDP) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Keurig Dr Pepper shares fell 2.7 percent to $27.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE: FBHS) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Fortune Brands Home shares fell 0.2 percent to $49.57 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from Buy to Hold. Chipotle shares fell 1.2 percent to $710.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) from Buy to Neutral. Lazard shares slipped 1.5 percent to $37.00 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise is set to $14. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares closed at $16.27 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for ArQule is set to $9. ArQule closed at $5.66 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Bernstein initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for PTC Therapeutics is set to $48. PTC Therapeutics shares closed at $38.66 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) with a Hold rating. The price target for Incyte is set to $82. Incyte shares closed at $83.41 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Cemex SAB de CV ADR (NYSE: CX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cemex is set to $5.50. Cemex shares closed at $4.94 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Apple is set to $209. Apple shares closed at $200.62 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for CVS Health is set to $58. CVS Health shares closed at $53.87 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Yeti is set to $35. Yeti shares closed at $30.20 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on IBM (NYSE: IBM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for IBM is set to $173. IBM shares closed at $143.02 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) with a Hold rating. The price target for Seattle Genetics is set to $70. Seattle Genetics closed at $80.91 on Wednesday.

