5 Reasons Why BofA Is A BlackBerry Bear
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said Friday that it's identified five new risks that reinforce the BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) bear case.
The Analyst
Daniel Bartus maintains an Underperform rating on BlackBerry with an unchanged $8.50 price target.
The Thesis
Bank of America's five reasons to remain "cautious" on BlackBerry are as follows, Bartus said in a note:
- BlackBerry has beaten Street estimates in each of the past seven quarterly earnings reports, but the stock is still down 6 percent since June 2017. This may likely be the result of investors identifying "weakness under the surface" or outperformance versus "exceptionally low" expectations.
- The company's IP licensing segment performed well throughout fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2019, but has likely hit a peak. Sales likely hit a high of $286 million in fiscal 2019 and will move lower toward a recurring annual base of $170 million.
- BlackBerry's core enterprise software and services business was weak in fiscal 2019. The segment missed expectations in the most recent earnings report by a "wide margin" and looks even poorer excluding a $3-million revenue contribution from Cylance.
- The 2018 acquisition of Cylance will likely to be dilutive to Blackberry's results through fiscal 2021. The acquired business could increase the total cost basis by $300 million, while the unit saw its growth decelerate from 90 percent for the 12-month period ending April 2018 to mid-30 percent.
- Shares of BlackBerry are trading at 4.2 times BofA's 2020 estimated EV/sales, which is already a premium to the peer average group at 3.1 times.
Price Action
BlackBerry shares were down 0.48 percent at $9.28 at the time of publication Friday.
Photo courtesy of BlackBerry.
Latest Ratings for BB
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2019
|Morgan Stanley
|Reinstates
|Equal-Weight
|Dec 2018
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Sector Perform
|Sector Perform
|Dec 2018
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Hold
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for BB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Bank of America Cylance Daniel BartusAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
