Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Takeaways From Canaccord's Chat With BlackBerry Management

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2019 4:42pm   Comments
Share:
Takeaways From Canaccord's Chat With BlackBerry Management
Related BB
The Street Debates BlackBerry's Q3 Earnings
46 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
BlackBerry hires Cisco vet as COO (Seeking Alpha)

Canaccord Genuity hosted an investor meeting with BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) that was "upbeat" and reinforced the company's long-term growth potential. 

The Analyst

Analyst T. Michael Walkley maintains a Hold rating on BlackBerry with an unchanged $9 price target.

The Thesis

Walkley shared the following takeaways in a Tuesday note from the research firm's chat with BlackBerry's management:

  • BlackBerry's QNX could see revenue acceleration in fiscal 2020 and beyond from design wins.
  • QNX revenue could over time increase as much as fivefold due to opportunities in ADAS and instrument cluster, among other areas.
  • QNX represents a medium-to-long-term growth driver for BlackBerry.
  • The cybersecurity company detailed its secure upgraded hypervisor value that can separate multiple functions running on a single CPU or high-performance computing unit.
  • The recent Cylance acquisition could generate further uspide, as it opens up new revenue streams within the $11-billion cybersecurity endpoint market.

The research firm's neutral stance on the stock and $9 price target are based on roughly four times EV/sales on 2021 estimates of $1.253 billion. A change in stance may be justified ahead of BlackBerry's fourth-quarter earnings report in late March and the company's analyst day presentation in April if BlackBerry offers a clear long-term strategic plan and shows progress toward longer-term targets, Walkley said. 

Price Action

BlackBerry shares were down 0.62 percent at $7.96 at the close Tuesday. 

Related Links:

The Street Debates BlackBerry's Q3 Earnings

The Street Reacts To BlackBerry's Cylance Acquisition

Photo courtesy of BlackBerry. 

Latest Ratings for BB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2018RBC CapitalMaintainsSector PerformSector Perform
Dec 2018Canaccord GenuityMaintainsHoldHold
Nov 2018CIBCUpgradesNeutralOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for BB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Canaccord Genuity Cylance QNX T. Michael WalkleyAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BB)

The Street Debates BlackBerry's Q3 Earnings
46 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
24 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Economic Data
Earnings Scheduled For December 20, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
EVLOChardan CapitalInitiates Coverage On10.0
AMATRBC CapitalUpgrades45.0
AMGJefferiesDowngrades0.0
ATVIOppenheimerDowngrades0.0
AXPAtlantic EquitiesUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

AMD Rises Despite Q4 Sales Miss, Weak Guidance