Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Says Vail Resorts Can Sustain Epic Pass Growth, Coexist With Ikon
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 01, 2019 3:33pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst Says Vail Resorts Can Sustain Epic Pass Growth, Coexist With Ikon

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) is seeing some good feedback from a new analyst report.

The Analyst

KeyBanc analyst Brett Andress maintained an Overweight rating and raised his price target from $240 to $250.

The Thesis

KeyBanc’s annual passholder survey of over 5,000 skiers gave the firm confidence Vail Resorts has the ability to post sustained Epic pass growth and coexist and grow alongside Ikon.

“With a dynamic 2018/19 ski season almost in the rear view, investor focus now shifts to MTN’s ability to post sustained Epic pass sales momentum. Our survey points to +LDD N.A. dollar growth in our definition of the ‘core,'” Andress wrote in a note.

The analyst expects North American pass dollars to grow low double-digits for the full selling season ending in November, and highlights that the cadence of reported pass growth likely comes later in the selling period as Epic comps very strong early Military growth and Epic for Everyone ramps into the fall.

Andress says the firm's findings were slightly above reset expectations of late.

“Looking ahead, we see upside from recent acquisitions and the potential for an extended ski season to drive strong early pass purchases given favorable F2H19 weather along with a rather large runaway around M&A, particularly internationally and via new partnerships," he wrote.

Price Action

Vail Resorts stock traded around $218.35 Monday afternoon.

Related Links:

Baird Names Canada Goose A 'Fresh Pick' Ahead Of Q3 Print

Columbia Capitalizes On Cold Weather With Strong Q4 Earnings: The Sell-Side Reacts

Latest Ratings for MTN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2019KeyBancMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Mar 2019Stifel NicolausMaintainsHoldHold
Mar 2019KeyBancMaintainsOverweightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for MTN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: brett Andress Ikon KeyBancAnalyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MTN)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
70 Biggest Movers From Friday
50 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
6 Stocks To Watch For March 8, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For March 8, 2019
Vail Resorts Q2 Earnings Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

UK Parliament Holds Second Day Of Debates On Indicative Brexit Votes