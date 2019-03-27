Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oppenheimer: Adobe Upbeat About Digital Experience Business Momentum

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 27, 2019 12:18pm   Comments
Share:
Oppenheimer: Adobe Upbeat About Digital Experience Business Momentum

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) hosted its Summit conference and a financial analyst meeting Tuesday in Las Vegas.

The software maker gave broad details of enterprise customers using their digital experience management technology platform, and conference checks were positive, according to Oppenheimer.

The Analyst

Oppenheimer’s Brian Schwartz maintains a Perform rating on Adobe.

The Thesis

Adobe's presentations demonstrated “strong market validation" for the company, Schwartz said in a Wednesday note. 

The overall commentary on Adobe's digital experience platform strategy, trends and opportunities was upbeat, the analyst said. The company gave product updates and highlighted partnerships with Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) LinkedIn, ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) and Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU).

Adobe’s products and digital experience vision seem well-aligned with favorable secular demand for next-gen customer experience technology, business optimization and digital transformations, Schwartz said.

The company appears well-positioned to sustain growth and cash generation while gaining market share, the analyst said. 

On a more cautionary note, Schwartz said a moderating upside trend in quarterly results, recent senior management changes and execution risks from large company M&A activity could create overhangs for the company’s shares in the near-term.

Price Action

Adobe shares were slipping 1.97 percent to $260.37 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links: 

75 Biggest Movers From Friday

Adobe Shares Drops On Poor Guidance, But Sell-Side Analysts Less Worried

Latest Ratings for ADBE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2019Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuyBuy
Mar 2019KeyBancDowngradesOverweightSector Weight
Feb 2019DZ BankDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for ADBE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Brian Schwartz OppenheimerAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE + MSFT)

Two Pros Offer Tech Stock Ideas After Apple's Presentation
IPOs: Do They Live Up To The Hype?
Avaya Soars Amid Report Of A Possible Leveraged Buyout
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Microsoft, Berkshire Hathaway, Callaway Golf And More
A Different Way To Play Nasdaq Stocks
How Google's Stadia Video Game Streamer Will Be 'Highly Disruptive'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SGENBerenbergInitiates Coverage On95.0
KBHCredit SuisseMaintains20.0
OLLIMorgan StanleyMaintains79.0
INFOMorgan StanleyMaintains46.0
FDSMorgan StanleyMaintains220.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Trader Essentials
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

The Basics Of IPOs: Some Things You Should Know Before Investing