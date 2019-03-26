Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Two Pros Offer Tech Stock Ideas After Apple's Presentation

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2019 2:36pm   Comments
Share:
Two Pros Offer Tech Stock Ideas After Apple's Presentation

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) held a presentation Monday where management detailed new products and services — but there may be other more attractive plays in the market for investors outside of the iPhone maker's stock. 

Chantico Global's Sanchez: Apple Entering Mature Markets

Apple will face challenges ahead in its new ventures, since it is "planting flags" in markets that are already "fairly mature," Chantico Global's Gina Sanchez said on CNBC's "Trading Nation" segment Tuesday. Apple "has to make a pivot" into new ventures, which presents a challenge for Cupertino, she said. 

The company is also making a major selling point of privacy as it pledges not to sell consumer data, Sanchez said. 

Oppenheimer's Wald: Premium On Apple-Like Companies

Apple's presentation comes at a time when its new ventures continue to show encouraging macro tailwinds, said Oppenheimer's Ari Wald. It also comes at a time when interest rates across the world signal a potential slowdown in the global economy.

A "premium will continue to be placed" on large-cap, quality companies like Apple, the analyst said. 

Aside from Apple, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) traded above its old all-time highs and recently hit a new all-time high of $120.82. What's encouraging is that the stock did so in the current "mixed and questionable" environment, he said. 

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s stock is proving to be the "most tactical its been in years," Wald said. The stock's weekly MACD recently inflected positive from the most oversold condition seen since 2014.

Related Links:

Analyst: Apple's New Credit Card Bodes Well For Green Dot

Apple Rolls Out Streaming Service Apple TV+, TV Channels

Oprah Winfrey at Apple's Monday presentation. Courtesy photo. 

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2019UBSMaintainsBuyBuy
Mar 2019Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuyBuy
Mar 2019BairdMaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Apple TV Ari Wald Chantico Global CNBC Gina SanchezAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMZN)

Cowen Dives Into Amazon's Home Business, E-Commerce, Advertising Ecosystem
Apple As A Service: Analysts Break Down Apple TV+, Apple News+ And Apple Arcade
IPOs: Do They Live Up To The Hype?
Bank Of America Thinks Netflix Will Be Just Fine Following Apple TV+ Entrance
Apple Pay To Roll Out In Transit Agencies Around The US
Yields Still Center Stage, But A Slight Uptick Appears To Loosen Chokehold On Market
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BBBYBank of AmericaUpgrades0.0
TIERBMO CapitalMaintains29.0
CNATRoth CapitalDowngrades0.0
WWEMKM PartnersMaintains110.0
TSGoldman SachsDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Trader Essentials
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Cowen Dives Into Amazon's Home Business, E-Commerce, Advertising Ecosystem