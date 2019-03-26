Model N Has Happy Customers And Good Pipeline Momentum, Oppenheimer Says
Conversations with customers indicate Model N Inc’s (NYSE: MODN) products are “entrenched, difficult to replace, and considered mission-critical,” according to Oppenheimer.
The Analyst
Oppenheimer’s Koji Ikeda maintains an Outperform rating on Model N, with the price target unchanged at $23.
The Thesis
The California-based software company hosted its annual customer conference, Rainmaker19, over March 18-20. The customers expressed they were extremely satisfied with Model N’s products, Ikeda said.
The company’s products are deeply integrated within their customers’ other systems, which makes it difficult to replace them.
Managing rebates is an extremely complex process for life sciences companies, and Model N is viewed as a leader in this vertical, with limited competition to its platform capabilities.
The company has a healthy pipeline of midmarket and enterprise prospects. There were several projects with prospective revenues ranging from around $500 million to $4 billion. Ikeda noted that all these prospects were using spreadsheets, which indicates that the end-market continues to be underpenetrated.
“We think odds are favorable that the business delivers good results in future quarterly reports, which should help narrow the valuation gap between MODN and its Tier-3 SaaS peers,” the analyst wrote in the note.
Price Action
Shares of Model N traded around $17.47 Tuesday afternoon.
Related Links:
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Cumberland Executives to Present Revenue Management Best Practices at Model N Rainmaker 2019
Latest Ratings for MODN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2018
|Oppenheimer
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Jul 2018
|Needham
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Feb 2018
|JMP Securities
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Market Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for MODN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Koji Ikeda OppenheimerAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.