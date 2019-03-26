Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Model N Has Happy Customers And Good Pipeline Momentum, Oppenheimer Says

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2019 12:41pm   Comments
Share:

Conversations with customers indicate Model N Inc’s (NYSE: MODN) products are “entrenched, difficult to replace, and considered mission-critical,” according to Oppenheimer.

The Analyst

Oppenheimer’s Koji Ikeda maintains an Outperform rating on Model N, with the price target unchanged at $23.

The Thesis

The California-based software company hosted its annual customer conference, Rainmaker19, over March 18-20. The customers expressed they were extremely satisfied with Model N’s products, Ikeda said.

The company’s products are deeply integrated within their customers’ other systems, which makes it difficult to replace them.

Managing rebates is an extremely complex process for life sciences companies, and Model N is viewed as a leader in this vertical, with limited competition to its platform capabilities.

The company has a healthy pipeline of midmarket and enterprise prospects. There were several projects with prospective revenues ranging from around $500 million to $4 billion. Ikeda noted that all these prospects were using spreadsheets, which indicates that the end-market continues to be underpenetrated.

“We think odds are favorable that the business delivers good results in future quarterly reports, which should help narrow the valuation gap between MODN and its Tier-3 SaaS peers,” the analyst wrote in the note.

Price Action

Shares of Model N traded around $17.47 Tuesday afternoon.

Related Links:

88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Cumberland Executives to Present Revenue Management Best Practices at Model N Rainmaker 2019

Latest Ratings for MODN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018OppenheimerInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Jul 2018NeedhamInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Feb 2018JMP SecuritiesUpgradesMarket PerformMarket Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MODN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Koji Ikeda OppenheimerAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MODN)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BBBYBank of AmericaUpgrades0.0
TIERBMO CapitalMaintains29.0
CNATRoth CapitalDowngrades0.0
WWEMKM PartnersMaintains110.0
TSGoldman SachsDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Trader Essentials
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Flowhub, BDS Analytics Partner To Provide Market Insight To Dispensaries