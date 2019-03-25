Stifel Downgrades Nu Skin To Sell Amid Chinese Clampdown On Direct Selling
Multi-level marketing company Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) has been embroiled in a recent controversy surrounding a customer death who reportedly relied solely on the company's health products to treat fever.
The Analyst
Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan downgraded Nu Skin from Hold to Sell and reduced the price target from $63 to $43.
The Thesis
The bearish sentiment toward Nu Skin reflected the uncertainty surrounding direct selling companies in China against the backdrop of an investigation announced early January into the unlawful promotion and sale of health products, leading up to a 100-day ban on business meetings, Astrachan said in a note.
This, along with the recent death of the company's registered customer in China, has elicited strong reactions from two communist party publications, one of which called for an investigation into the death and the company's misleading advertising.
The development, according to the analyst, is reminiscent of the events of 2014 that ultimately led to the suspension of meetings and recruitment, culminating in a two-year sales decline for Nu Skin in China, which accounts for 33 percent of its sales.
"That said, we note the current situation is, at this time, directed more toward the broader health products/ direct selling market and not specifically at Nu Skin, which has not yet been specifically targeted," the analyst wrote in the note.
Price Action
Nu Skin's stock traded down 3.9 percent to $47.32 per share Monday afternoon.
Related Links:
Herbalife Gains After Reporting Q4 Beat
Former Herbalife CEO Returns To Post After Goudis Resigns Over Unspecified Comments
Latest Ratings for NUS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2019
|Stifel Nicolaus
|Downgrades
|Hold
|Sell
|Oct 2018
|DA Davidson
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Aug 2018
|Stifel Nicolaus
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for NUS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Mark Astrachan StifelAnalyst Color Short Ideas Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.