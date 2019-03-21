Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Argus Says Chipotle Can Regain Its 'Formerly Strong Brand'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2019 9:25am   Comments
Share:
Argus Says Chipotle Can Regain Its 'Formerly Strong Brand'

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) could regain its "formerly strong brand" image it held before multiple food-safety related scandals, Argus said in a research report.

The Analyst

Argus' John Staszak maintains a Buy rating on Chipotle with a price target lifted from $670 to $770.

The Thesis

Chipotle named Brian Niccol as CEO in early 2018 with high expectations to improve the company's menu offerings and marketing plans, Staszak said. The former Taco Bell CEO continues to implement new initiatives to improve the customer experience, including new online ordering options, mobile payments, deliveries and faster service through separate lines.

The company also decided to slow down its pace of new store openings, all of which Staszak said will help to re-create its former strong brand.

Chipotle's stock doesn't reflect the prospects for accelerating same-store sales and earnings growth over the coming years. Shares are trading at around 52.8 times 2019 EPS estimates, which is near the midpoint of a 10-year average range of 16 times to 76 times.

The research firm's revised $770 price target is based on a more appropriate multiple of 61.1 times next year's earnings and implies a potential return of around 16 percent from current levels.

Price Action

Chipotle traded nearly flat early Thursday morning at $664.99 per share.

Related Links:

Chipotle Shares Are Soaring, But Some Analysts Remain Bearish

McDonald's, Restaurant Brands, Chipotle Are Morgan Stanley's Top Restaurant Picks In Challenging Year For Sector

Photo credit: Chis Potter, Flickr

Latest Ratings for CMG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2019PiperJaffrayMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Mar 2019BTIG ResearchMaintainsBuyBuy
Feb 2019PiperJaffrayMaintainsOverweightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CMG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Argus Brian Niccol Casual Fast FoodAnalyst Color Price Target Restaurants Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMG)

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Alibaba, Kimberly Clark And More
Market Apparently Expects Dovish Fed Stance To Continue As Meeting Gets Underway
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
China Might Take Some Starch Out of U.S. Rally With More Weak Economic Data
Boeing And Brexit: "Two B's" Dominate Market Conversation At Midweek
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 21, 2019