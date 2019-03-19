Market Overview

Amazon Business Is A $245B Opportunity, According To Bank Of America
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 19, 2019 11:55am
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is off to another hot start to 2019, and one analyst said Tuesday Amazon Business is a long-term growth driver that's really starting to pick up steam.

The Analyst

Bank of America analyst Justin Post reiterated his Buy rating and $2,100 price target for Amazon.

The Thesis

As Amazon’s e-commerce business matures, the company’s next major shot in the arm could come from business-to-business sales.

Amazon Business was launched as Amazon Supply back in 2012. In the past two years alone, Amazon Business’ gross merchandise volume (GMV) run rate has grown from $1 billion to $10 billion, according to Post. He said momentum should continue throughout the next decade.

“Globally, the 2021 B2B eCommerce TAM is estimated at $6.7tn and, excluding the Chinese B2B market at an estimated 60% of total, we project a ‘21 international B2B online TAM of $2.1tn,” Post wrote in a note.

Post said margins may be a challenge, but the potential impact of Amazon expanding its Business reach could have a huge impact on the stock’s long-term valuation.

Post estimates Amazon Business GMV will more than triple from here to $34 billion by 2023. Amazon Business already has more than one million customers. But if Amazon gains just 5 percent international market share and 10 percent U.S. market share, Post estimates Amazon Business could contribute an additional $125 billion to $245 billion in value over time.

Price Action

Amazon's stock traded higher by 2 percent to $1,777 per share at time of publication.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2019KeyBancUpgradesSector WeightOverweight
Feb 2019Pivotal ResearchInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Feb 2019Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN
Posted-In: Amazon Business Bank of America Justin PostAnalyst Color Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

