Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pro: Nvidia's Stock At A Tipping Point

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2019 1:12pm   Comments
Share:
Pro: Nvidia's Stock At A Tipping Point

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have gained around $20 since last Friday and are now trading near a "make or break" level, according to Miller Tabak's Matt Maley.

What Happened

Nvidia's stock gained close to 4 percent Wednesday and is trading near its 2019 highs. But the stock is also down more than 40 percent from its October all-time highs.

Taking a look at Nvidia's chart dating back to early 2017, shares held right at its 200-week moving average, Maley said during a Thursday CNBC "Trading Nation" segment. Since then, the stock managed to trade "sideways for a while" before gaining momentum in February.

Why It's Important

If Nvidia's stock ends the week north of its 200-week moving average, the stock could "shoot up in a major way," Maley said. If it doesn't break above the key technical indicator, the stock could "roll over," he said. 

"This is a stock that's had a lot of momentum money flow out of the stock," Maley said. "So if it can rally further anytime soon, that momentum money's going to flow back in and be very positive for the stock."

What's Next

Susquehanna's Stacey Gilbert added to the conversation and said Nvidia's recent acquisition of Mellanox will "fill a revenue hole" that Nvidia lost from the crypto collapse. Looking forward, investors are hoping management will quantify possible synergies from the merger, she said. 

In the meantime, Nvidia's stock "may not be our favorite" to ow,n but nevertheless is one "we like to own," the Susquehanna trader said. 

Related Links:

What's Next For Nvidia And Mellanox?

Why This Analyst Sees 25% Upside In NVIDIA

Latest Ratings for NVDA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2019Atlantic EquitiesInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Feb 2019BernsteinDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Jan 2019NeedhamDowngradesBuyUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: CNBC Matt Maley Miller Tabak Stacey Gilbert SusquehannaAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

Global Barometer: Oracle Earnings Could Provide Insight On Economy
China Might Take Some Starch Out of U.S. Rally With More Weak Economic Data
What's Next For Nvidia And Mellanox?
Brexit Time Again: As Parliament Votes, U.S. Stocks Have Mixed Tone With Boeing Down
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
The Early Reaction To Nvidia's Acquisition Of Mellanox
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NGHCB. Riley FBRMaintains33.0
SMTCB. Riley FBRMaintains65.0
FTDRBuckinghamMaintains44.0
FRTACitigroupMaintains5.5
MDBCitigroupMaintains116.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Trader Essentials
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Canadian Cannabis Company Hexo Posts 135% Q2 Revenue Growth