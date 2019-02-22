Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why This Analyst Sees 25% Upside In NVIDIA

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2019 3:43pm   Comments
Share:
Why This Analyst Sees 25% Upside In NVIDIA
Related NVDA
An Electric Outlook For The Esports ETF
Nvidia Shares Up After Earnings, But A Weak Recovery Does Not Bode Well For The Chart
Nvidia gets Overweight start, gains on optimism (Seeking Alpha)

The bullish case for Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is based on the company's leadership position in fast-growing markets like machine learning, where traditional CPUs can't handle the large computational demand, according to Atlantic Securities.

The Analyst

Atlantic Securities' Ianjit Bhatti initiated coverage of Nvidia with an Overweight rating and $195 price target.

The Thesis

Nvidia will likely emerge a winner from a slowdown in "Moore's Law," which states the number of transistors on a chip can double every two years while costs can be slashed in half, Bhatti said in the Friday initiation note.

CPU performance gains are showing slights of stalling given the rise of the heavy computing power that machine learning requires, the analyst said. This works in Nvidia's favor, as it has shown leadership status in machine learning and high-performance computing end markets since fiscal 2015, when it became the leading supplier of processors for the industry, he said. 

The chipmaker's data center segment derived $2.9 billion of revenue from the sale of accelerators into ML and HPC markets, Bhatti said. The segment's revenue grew 52 percent year-over-year in fiscal 2019 and delivered a gross margin of 75 percent, which is better than the company average of 60 percent, he said. 

Atlantic Equities projects a total addressable market in 2029 for ML and HPC segments of around $50 billion and said Nvidia can control a 45 percent of the market.

To achieve this, the company is likely to show 40-percent compounded annual revenue growth in the data center market through fiscal 2022, which will account for around 85 percent of total revenue growth, in the sell-side firm's view. 

Price Action

Nvidia shares were up 1.8 percent at $158.57 at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Links:

Analysts: Nvidia Needs A Big Second Half Of 2019

Analysts Weigh In On AMD Earnings Relief Rally

Photo courtesy of Benzinga. 

Latest Ratings for NVDA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2019Atlantic EquitiesInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Feb 2019BernsteinDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Jan 2019NeedhamDowngradesBuyUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Atlantic Securities Ianjit Bhatti machine learningAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

An Electric Outlook For The Esports ETF
Nvidia Shares Up After Earnings, But A Weak Recovery Does Not Bode Well For The Chart
52 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Analysts: Nvidia Needs A Big Second Half Of 2019
31 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Economic Reports
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Pres Trump Says Right Now We Are Not Discussing Dropping The Charges Against Huawei