Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jefferies Bearish On Tilray: 'The Stock Is Too Expensive For Its Outlook'
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 08, 2019 10:54am   Comments
Share:
Jefferies Bearish On Tilray: 'The Stock Is Too Expensive For Its Outlook'

Cannabis investors woke up to a negative sell-side take on Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) Friday, with Jefferies calling the Canadian company's valuation unjustified.

The Analyst

Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett initiated coverage of Tilray with an Underperform and $61 price target. 

The Thesis 

Too much value is assigned to Tilray's partnerships with Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE: BUD) and Authentic Brands Group, Bennett said in the initiation note. 

"We appreciate [Tilray] is well-placed in medical, but future value here will be driven by intellectual property, for which little visibility [exists] near-term," the analyst said.

The company's share structure also raise concerns of a risk of increased volatility, Bennett said. 

Tilray’s valuation is too costly, the analyst said. "Our 10-year DCF-driven valuation suggests the stock is too expensive for its outlook, with an appropriate discount for long-term medical uncertainty not captured." 

The Cannabis Capital Conference is coming back to Toronto! Click here to learn how you can join Tim Seymour, Jon Najarian, Alan Brochstein and many others.

Research suggests that Tilray lacks in the recreational market, as its focus has been on medical market, Bennett said.

Along with Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC), Tilray is seen as a medical leader globally. Yet its lack of IP and drug formulations give Jefferies cause for concern about the company's long-term value, the analyst said. 

Jefferies sees Tilray falling short of competitors Canopy and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB).

The research firm forecast 2020 calendar year sales for Canopy and Aurora that are 2.7x and 2.2x higher than Tilray's.

Price Action

Tilray shares were down 1.92 percent at $68.38 at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Links: 

Tilray Acquisition Of Manitoba Harvest Sets Early Pace For 2019 As 'Year Of Consolidation'

Tilray Harvests Medical Cannabis In Portugal, Ramps European Business

Latest Ratings for TLRY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2019JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnUnderperform
Feb 2019Seaport GlobalInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Jan 2019PiperJaffrayInitiates Coverage OnOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for TLRY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Jefferies marijuanaAnalyst Color Cannabis Price Target Reiteration Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BUD + ACB)

RBC Questions Anheuser Busch's Margins, Guidance, Debt In Downgrade
Facing FDA Scrutiny, Producers Get Cagey Selling CBD
General Electric Takes A Hit, Retailers Outperform Amid Broader Market Pause
71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
How Topicals Are Bringing CBD To Mass Retail Customers
BofA Bearish On Anheuser Busch, Says Volume Growth 'Remains Patchy'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Analysts Positive On Insys Ahead Of 2019 Pipeline Catalysts