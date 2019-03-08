Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wedbush: American Outdoor Brands 'Unlikely To Be Met With Excitement' After Guidance Left Unchanged

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2019 10:22am   Comments
Share:
Wedbush: American Outdoor Brands 'Unlikely To Be Met With Excitement' After Guidance Left Unchanged
Related
28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 7, 2019
Jobs Report Reveals Latest On The Economy (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) (Seeking Alpha)

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) reported higher-than-expected third-quarter EPS Thursday on the back of margin expansion. Investors may consider the firearms manufacturer's unchanged full-year guidance as a sign of a worsening overall outlook, according to Wedbush.

The Analyst

Wedbush’s James Hardiman maintained an Outperform rating on American Outdoor Brands and reducing the price target from $15.30 to $13.50.

The Thesis

The Smith & Wesson parent company reported non-GAAP EPS of 16 cents, ahead of the consensus estimate of 12 cents. Revenue came in at $162 million, representing 3-percent growth and beating the consensus expectation of $161 million.

The beat was driven mainly by improved gross margins, which expanded 350 bps to 33.4 percent versus the Street’s 32.9-percent estimate, Hardiman said in a Friday note. 

American Outdoor brands left its FY19 EPS and revenue guidance unchanged at a range of 69-73 cents and $625-$635 million, respectively. The unchanged guide implies lower fourth-quarter projections, which management attributed to shifts in costs between the two quarters, the analyst said. 

Although the company has not meaningfully changed its outlook on the firearm industry, it continues to expect to grow in FY20 even in the absence of a recovery in demand, Hardiman said. 

This growth “is unlikely to be met with the same excitement by the Street," the analyst said. 

Price Action

Shares of American Outdoor Brands were plunging nearly 8 percent to $10.47 at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Links: 

28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

American Outdoor Brands Q3 Earnings Preview

Photo courtesy of Smith & Wesson. 

Latest Ratings for AOBC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2019WedbushMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Dec 2018WedbushMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Nov 2018Craig-HallumDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for AOBC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: firearmsAnalyst Color Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AOBC)

28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 7, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Today's Pickup: Electric Vehicle Talk Dominates Work Truck Show

Port Report: China's Coastal Shipping Begins To Suffer From Over-Capacity