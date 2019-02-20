Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'A Network Effect': New Model For Video Games Relies On In-Game Cash

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 20, 2019 3:13pm   Comments
Share:
'A Network Effect': New Model For Video Games Relies On In-Game Cash
Related EA
An Electric Outlook For The Esports ETF
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Videogame sales -19% in January, with Switch a bright spot (Seeking Alpha)

The phenomenal success of "Fortnite" and its biggest competitor, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA)’s "Apex Legends," points to a new model for how video game companies are increasingly making their money.

The launch earlier this month of the free-to-play "Apex Legends" — which quickly drew more than 25 million players, surpassing "Fortnite" in downloads — highlights the rise of the free-to-play game.

The model relies on selling players upgrades or accessories in the game that enhance their experience for monetization. "Fortnite" was the first free title reliant on in-game sales to become a cultural phenomenon, and the success of the two together will likely lead other game makers to focus more on the model.

The companies “have almost adopted a subscription service-type model — you get the initial adoption, and what you have to do is turn that into a stream of cash flow,” Shawn Cruz, senior trading specialist at TD Ameritrade, recently told Benzinga in a phone interview. “And that’s what a lot of these companies are doing with in-game sales.”

'A Network Effect' 

The concept is not completely new, nor is it exclusive to free games like "Apex Legends" and "Fortnite."

Take Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), the company behind the "Grand Theft Auto" and "NBA 2K" franchises, said last year that such in-game spending — known as microtransactions — made up more than 60 percent of revenue in the first quarter. The metric shows how important in-game purchases are, even for games that aren't free to buy.

“If it was just the ‘one and done’ where people bought the game and they’re done, it wouldn't be that exciting,” said Cruz. “But now you get that installed base in there, and you really get a network effect where revenue from the game could be exponentially bigger."

Video game stocks are still ultimately judged based on new game development, making the industry similar to the pharmaceutical business, Cruz said. “Video game stocks are … getting evaluated in a similar manner to how we evaluate a pharmaceutical company. They put a lot of money into research and development, and you don’t know if it's going to be a flop or not,” Cruz said.

Video game companies “put a lot of time and money to getting the IP going, and if they flop, you have to get another game in the pipeline. Investors are immediately thinking 'what are you going to do now?' It's the same way in health care."

Esports As A Marketing Tool 

"Apex Legends" has boosted its popularity by recruiting well-known gamers with large followings to play the game on streaming feeds on Twitch. It's not a new phenomenon, but is definitely an embedded part of the video gaming culture and, increasingly, the business.

EA “did a phenomenal job of getting the influencers to play it first, feeding the market on Twitch and then watching everybody starting to play the game,” Andy Miller, CEO of esports company NRG Esports, told The Associated Press in a story published Wednesday on the success of the new game.

Miller mentioned another key factor: “the game is good,” he said.

Related Links:

Strong 'Apex' Release Continues To Boost EA Shares, Sell-Side Has Mixed Reaction

There's A Lot Of Capital In The Gaming Industry, And It's Not Just In eSports

Spencer Israel contributed to this report. 

Screenshot courtesy of Electronic Arts. 

Latest Ratings for EA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2019Bank of AmericaMaintainsBuyBuy
Feb 2019BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Feb 2019BuckinghamDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for EA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Apex Legends Associated Press eSportsAnalyst Color Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Interview Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EA + TTWO)

An Electric Outlook For The Esports ETF
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
EA's 'Apex Legends' Could Expand To China With Tencent
Apex Legends Lifts Electronic Arts, But The Chart Is Pointing Lower
Activison Blizzard Misses Q4 Sales Estimates, Announces Layoffs
'Apex Legends' Hits 25 Million Players, Giving EA's Stock Another Boost
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DOBarclaysUpgrades0.0
OIIBarclaysUpgrades0.0
RIGBarclaysUpgrades0.0
CTLRBC CapitalDowngrades0.0
ECLJP MorganDowngrades167.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Protesting Trucker Blames The Canadian Government For Oil Industry Nose-Dive