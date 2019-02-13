Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Freeport-McMoRan On Coming Higher Copper Prices

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 13, 2019 4:10pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Freeport-McMoRan On Coming Higher Copper Prices
Related FCX
42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 13, 2019
Freeport McMoRan +5% on Morgan Stanley's bullish copper outlook (Seeking Alpha)

Shares of mining company Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) rose after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating on the company.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley analyst Piyush Sood upgraded the stock to Overweight from Equal-Weight, while lowering the price target to $14 from $16.

The Thesis

The price of copper is going up thanks to demand in China and falling global production.

Morgan Stanley said it expects copper prices could go to around $3.12 a pound by year’s end, a double-digit percentage point increase over spot prices of $2.75.

“We believe (FCX) will emerge as the go-to large-cap stock for exposure to a copper price rally,” Sood wrote in the note.

Sood noted concerns about Freeport’s ability to deliver a production ramp-up to meet demand but said those concerns are overblown and that it will likely deliver its mining plans, especially starting in 2020.

Price Action

Freeport-McMoRan shares closed Wednesday higher by 6.9 percent at $12.29.

Related Links:

35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

How Losing Control Of The World's Biggest Gold Mine Could Pay Off For Freeport

Latest Ratings for FCX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2019Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Jan 2019Credit SuisseInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Nov 2018RBC CapitalDowngradesSector PerformUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for FCX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Morgan Stanley Piyush SoodAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FCX)

42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 13, 2019
35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BERaymond JamesUpgrades0.0
FCXMorgan StanleyUpgrades14.0
MPWJefferiesUpgrades23.0
SHOPRBC CapitalUpgrades230.0
HUNJP MorganDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Expanding Customs Brokerage Business Is A Global Initiative Says Maersk

Wildfire Risk High In The Great Plains