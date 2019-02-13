Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 13, 2019 8:46am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares rose 20.3 percent to $6.29 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q4 sales.
  • SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SITO) rose 17.8 percent to $2.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) rose 14.9 percent to $9.40 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter sales beat. The company issued strong first-quarter sales guidance.
  • Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) rose 13.8 percent to $29.20 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
  • Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) rose 12.2 percent to $14.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) rose 12 percent to $2.98 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.83 percent on Tuesday.
  • AVX Corporation (NYSE: AVX) rose 10.6 percent to $20.00 in pre-market trading.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) rose 9.5 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading after dropping 14.63 percent on Tuesday.
  • Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) rose 9.1 percent to $23.65 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company says it will initiate Phase 1 clinical development of XL092.
  • Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) rose 8.5 percent to $26.75 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat results for its fourth quarter.
  • Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares rose 7.4 percent to $2.07 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.88 percent on Tuesday.
  • The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG) rose 7.3 percent to $23.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q4 earnings and raised its quarterly dividend by 12 percent.
  • OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) shares rose 7.1 percent to $4.11 in pre-market trading. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on OncoCyte with an Overweight rating and a $6 price target.
  • Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares rose 6.5 percent to $11.53 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.07 percent on Tuesday.
  • Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) rose 5.4 percent to $ 25.59 following Q4 results.
  • Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) shares rose 3.7 percent to $3.35 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
  • Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) rose 3.6 percent to $23.87 in pre-market trading.
  • Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) rose 3.2 percent to $11.85 in pre-market trading.
  • NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) rose 3.1 percent to $34.50 in pre-market trading after falling 14.98 percent on Tuesday.
  • Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares rose 2.2 percent to $42.55 in pre-market trading. Activision reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also issued weak full-year 2019 guidance. The company also announced it will cut staff by 8 percent.

 

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Aquantia Corp. (NYSE: AQ) shares fell 22.4 percent to $7.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
  • Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: BABY) fell 18.2 percent to $24.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings and issued Q1 and FY19 guidance well below consensus estimates.
  • Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) fell 18.1 percent to $79.00 in pre-market trading. Qualys reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak FY2019 sales guidance.
  • ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) fell 17.8 percent to $7.55 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q4 earnings.
  • U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) fell 15.9 percent to $7.85 in pre-market trading after rising 4.48 percent on Tuesday.
  • SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) fell 14.3 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.31 percent on Tuesday.
  • Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) fell 12.6 percent to $3.46 in pre-market trading after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) fell 11.6 percent to $16.90 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q4 earning and issued weak FY19 outlook.
  • Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) shares fell 11.1 percent to $7.00 in pre-market after reporting wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
  • Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) fell 10.5 percent to $2.89 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
  • Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) fell 9.1 percent to $9.20 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss.
  • Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY) fell 8.8 percent to $20.10 in pre-market trading after reporting wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
  • Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM) fell 6.2 percent to $38.89 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
  • Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) fell 6 percent to $13.80 in pre-market trading. Guggenheim downgraded Clearway Energy from Neutral to Sell.
  • DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) fell 5.5 percent to $29.53 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q4 earnings.

Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACCO + ABIL)

Earnings Scheduled For February 13, 2019
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on DBD
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Williams Companies Q4 Earnings Preview