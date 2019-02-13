35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares rose 20.3 percent to $6.29 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q4 sales.
- SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SITO) rose 17.8 percent to $2.25 in pre-market trading.
- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) rose 14.9 percent to $9.40 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter sales beat. The company issued strong first-quarter sales guidance.
- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) rose 13.8 percent to $29.20 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) rose 12.2 percent to $14.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) rose 12 percent to $2.98 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.83 percent on Tuesday.
- AVX Corporation (NYSE: AVX) rose 10.6 percent to $20.00 in pre-market trading.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) rose 9.5 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading after dropping 14.63 percent on Tuesday.
- Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) rose 9.1 percent to $23.65 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company says it will initiate Phase 1 clinical development of XL092.
- Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX) rose 8.5 percent to $26.75 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat results for its fourth quarter.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares rose 7.4 percent to $2.07 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.88 percent on Tuesday.
- The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG) rose 7.3 percent to $23.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q4 earnings and raised its quarterly dividend by 12 percent.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) shares rose 7.1 percent to $4.11 in pre-market trading. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on OncoCyte with an Overweight rating and a $6 price target.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares rose 6.5 percent to $11.53 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.07 percent on Tuesday.
- Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) rose 5.4 percent to $ 25.59 following Q4 results.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) shares rose 3.7 percent to $3.35 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) rose 3.6 percent to $23.87 in pre-market trading.
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) rose 3.2 percent to $11.85 in pre-market trading.
- NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR) rose 3.1 percent to $34.50 in pre-market trading after falling 14.98 percent on Tuesday.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares rose 2.2 percent to $42.55 in pre-market trading. Activision reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also issued weak full-year 2019 guidance. The company also announced it will cut staff by 8 percent.
Losers
- Aquantia Corp. (NYSE: AQ) shares fell 22.4 percent to $7.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: BABY) fell 18.2 percent to $24.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings and issued Q1 and FY19 guidance well below consensus estimates.
- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) fell 18.1 percent to $79.00 in pre-market trading. Qualys reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak FY2019 sales guidance.
- ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) fell 17.8 percent to $7.55 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q4 earnings.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) fell 15.9 percent to $7.85 in pre-market trading after rising 4.48 percent on Tuesday.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) fell 14.3 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.31 percent on Tuesday.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) fell 12.6 percent to $3.46 in pre-market trading after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) fell 11.6 percent to $16.90 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q4 earning and issued weak FY19 outlook.
- Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) shares fell 11.1 percent to $7.00 in pre-market after reporting wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) fell 10.5 percent to $2.89 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) fell 9.1 percent to $9.20 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss.
- Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY) fell 8.8 percent to $20.10 in pre-market trading after reporting wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM) fell 6.2 percent to $38.89 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) fell 6 percent to $13.80 in pre-market trading. Guggenheim downgraded Clearway Energy from Neutral to Sell.
- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) fell 5.5 percent to $29.53 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q4 earnings.
