Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst: ANGI Homeservices Remains Headwind For IAC/Interactive, But Overall Valuation Improving
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 12, 2019 3:01pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst: ANGI Homeservices Remains Headwind For IAC/Interactive, But Overall Valuation Improving
Related
Benchmark Continues To See IAC As Core Long-Term Holding
IAC/InterActiveCorp Q4 Earnings Preview
IAC Sees Composite Rating Move Up To 98 (Investor's Business Daily)
Related ANGI
Benchmark Continues To See IAC As Core Long-Term Holding
Rock Holdings To Buy Dictionary.com, Thesaurus.com From IAC/InterActiveCorp
Bull trims ANGI target (Seeking Alpha)

IAC/InterActive Corp (NASDAQ: IAC) has a path to a $2-3-billion valuation, according to Guggenheim. 

The Analyst 

Guggenheim analyst Jake Fuller maintains a Neutral rating on IAC/Interactive

The Thesis

Although ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) investments are headwinds, the IAC portfolio as a whole continues to perform well, and visibility on a sum-of-the-parts argument is improving, Fuller said in a Monday note. 

“While ANGI came up short in the quarter, Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) turned in solid results and IAC’s portfolio of wholly owned businesses exceeded expectations,” the analyst said. 

Guggenheim said that while its 2019 EBITDA estimate is down after factoring in ANGI, the sell-side firm continues to see healthy growth at Vimeo and strong profit contributions from Dotdash and applications.

“With greater financial disclosure around Vimeo and Dotdash, as well as healthy underlying trends across the portfolio of wholly owned assets, comfort in the SOTP case for IAC is up.”

While Guggenheim historically assigned a value of around $900 million for IAC’s wholly-owned assets, a path to a $2-3-billion valuation is taking shape due to favorable trends and increased disclosure, Fuller said. 

The analyst isn't quite ready to take a bullish stance. 

“At or below the midpoint of the $2-3 billion range would not leave us with enough upside potential to justify a Buy rating," he said. "The high end would be enough, but we need to see more to get comfort in the sustainability of topline growth (Vimeo, Dotdash) and margin levels (Dotdash, Applications)."

Price Action

IAC/Interactive shares were down 0.27 percent at $220.95 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

Tinder Lights A Fire Under Match Group, Now Accounts For Half Of Paid Subscribers

Tinder Transformed Online Dating, But High Expectations Are Priced In, Says Wells Fargo

Photo by Alec Perkins/Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for IAC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2019Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Feb 2019NomuraMaintainsBuyBuy
Feb 2019BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for IAC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Dotdash Guggenheim Jake Fuller VimeoAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANGI + IAC)

Benchmark Continues To See IAC As Core Long-Term Holding
IAC/InterActiveCorp Q4 Earnings Preview
Earnings Scheduled For February 7, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 19, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BERaymond JamesUpgrades0.0
FCXMorgan StanleyUpgrades14.0
MPWJefferiesUpgrades23.0
SHOPRBC CapitalUpgrades230.0
HUNJP MorganDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Is Europe On The Brink Of Recession?

Swissport Acquires 100 Percent Stake In Heathrow Cargo Handling