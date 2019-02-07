Market Overview

Wells Fargo Expects Jack Henry's Core Operations To Accelerate, Upgrades To Outperform

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2019 3:07pm   Comments
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY)'s underperformance versus peers presents an entry point into a high-quality company, according to Wells Fargo.

The Analyst

Wells Fargo’s Timothy Willi upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from Market Perform to Outperform and reduced the price target from $160 to $155.

The Thesis

While mobile banking is likely to remain strong, Jack Henry’s revenue growth may accelerate as new customers are added to the card-issuing platform, Willi said in a Thursday upgrade note. 

The company has indicated a steep uptick in core system evaluations, the analyst said. Jack Henry may also be able to achieve margin expansion as legacy card customers are converted to the new system and the old system is terminated, he said. 

Willi expects these developments to drive core revenue and EPS growth of around 7.5 percent and 12 percent, respectively, in 2020.

Wells Fargo lowered its EPS estimates for FY19 from $3.78 to $3.57 purely to reflect the reduction in termination fees, while citing this as a “qualitative positive.”

Price Action

Jack Henry shares were down 0.39 percent at $131.53 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Latest Ratings for JKHY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2019Wells FargoUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Aug 2018Wells FargoMaintainsMarket PerformMarket Perform
Aug 2018Cantor FitzgeraldMaintainsOverweightOverweight

Posted-In: Timothy Willi Wells FargoAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

