Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BB&T, SunTrust Announce Merger To Create Sixth-Largest US Bank

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2019 9:38am   Comments
Share:
BB&T, SunTrust Announce Merger To Create Sixth-Largest US Bank
Related BBT
26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 25, 2019
STI, ATOS among premarket gainers (Seeking Alpha)
Related STI
26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 28, 2019
STI, ATOS among premarket gainers (Seeking Alpha)

BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) reached an agreement with SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) that will see the two regional banks merge into one and become the sixth-largest U.S. bank.

What Happened

The merger of equals will result in a new bank entity that will have around $442 billion in assets, $301 billion in loans, and $324 million in deposits and serve more than 10 million househoulds in the U.S., the companies said in a press release. The rationale behind the combination is to generate better scale, realize $1.6 billion in annual net cost synergies by 2022, achieve industry-leading financial and operating metrics, among other benefits.

Why It's Important

Multiple macro factors, including tax overhaul and deregulation in the financial system made it possible for BB&T and SunTrust to merge, said Brian Levitt, senior investment strategist at OppenheimerFunds. As such, merger between two smaller banks at this time shouldn't come as a surprise to generate synergies and better compete with the "handful of banks that control most of the deposits."

What's Next

Gerard Cassidy of RBC Capital Markets said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" the combination of BB&T with SunTrust could close with minimal tangible book value dilution and earnings accretion. As such, similar regional banks with assets of more than $100 billion will likely be exploring a similar move as the synergy savings are quite notable and only possible through a merger.

SunTurst' stock was up 11 percent at time of publication, while BB&T's stock was up about 5.6 percent.

Related Links:

SunTrust Banks' 'Great Run' Faces Emerging Headwinds, Piper Jaffray Says In Downgrade

BB&T Should Trade At Premium To Other Large-Cap Banks, Says B Riley FBR

Photo via Wikimedia. 

Posted-In: Bloomberg Surveillance Brian Levitt CNBCAnalyst Color News M&A Top Stories Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBT + STI)

26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 28, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 25, 2019
40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
10 Stocks To Watch For January 18, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CTSHBMO CapitalUpgrades0.0
GESJefferiesUpgrades0.0
MGNXCitigroupUpgrades39.0
PCARBairdUpgrades0.0
PDMStifel NicolausUpgrades20.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 7, 2019