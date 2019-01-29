Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analysts React To Nvidia's Guidance Cut
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 29, 2019 2:25pm   Comments
Share:
Analysts React To Nvidia's Guidance Cut
Related NVDA
Apple Today, Powell Tomorrow: Busy Earnings And Fed Week Continues
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Suffers Amid NVidia And QuadrigaCX As Technical Levels Weigh
The 2019 Dogs Of The Dow (TalkMarkets)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock took a beating Monday after the company cut its guidance and said a weakening China market will have a significant impact on revenue growth. Nvidia lowered its revenue guidance due out Feb. 14 from $2.7 billion to just $2.2 billion, a move that tanked the stock by 14 percent.

Several Wall Street analysts have weighed in on what the guidance cut means for Nvidia investors. Here’s a sampling of what they’ve had to say.

China To Blame

Gene Munster said the China slowdown, falling demand for high-end Turing GPUs and a more cautious customer approach to datacenter upgrades are the primary causes of the weak quarter.

“That said, we believe longer-term (2+ years) the company will regain its footing and success as it builds the GPUs to ride three mega growth curves: gaming, datacenter, automotive,” Munster wrote in a blog post.

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill said slowing revenue growth exposes just how overvalued Nvidia stock is based on earnings alone.

“Although the shares have fallen sharply, we believe end demand will deteriorate further in its core markets, gaming (54% of sales) and datacenter (25%) driven by an ongoing deceleration in the Chinese economy,” Gill wrote in a note.

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore said the weak gaming guidance was particularly disappointing.

“We like the company's long term position, we just think it will take more than one quarter for visibility to resume, and potentially longer for investor confidence to come back,” Moore wrote.

Buying Opportunity

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri said Monday’s steep sell-off has finally provided long-term investors with a reasonable price to buy.

“Important Q's remain unanswered, but we believe the ~20% miss to FQ4:19 (Jan '19) revenue and -15% stock move finally sets the stage for a new positive revision cycle starting this summer,” Arcure wrote.

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth said investors should expect Nvidia stock to trade mostly sideways from here until investors get some positive news from China or from the company: “I view what is happening as a bad time for a good company which is usually a buying opportunity."

MKM Partners analyst Ruben Roy said Nvidia’s datacenter business should rebound in Q3 and its gaming business should be back on track by the end of the year.

“We expect double digit growth for both the gaming and data center segments in fiscal 2021,” Roy wrote.

Ratings And Price Targets

  • Needham has an Underperform rating.
  • UBS has a Buy rating and $180 target.
  • Morgan Stanley has an Equal-Weight rating and $148 target.
  • MKM has a Neutral rating and $148 target.

Nvidia traded at $131.71 Tuesday afternoon, down another 4.5 percent.

Related Links:

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Nvidia, Faces 'More Significant Challenges' Than Expected

UBS Turns Bullish On Nvidia After Guidance Cut, Sees Buying Opportunity

Latest Ratings for NVDA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019NeedhamDowngradesBuyUnderperform
Jan 2019Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Jan 2019UBSUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Gene MunsterAnalyst Color News Guidance Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

Apple Today, Powell Tomorrow: Busy Earnings And Fed Week Continues
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Suffers Amid NVidia And QuadrigaCX As Technical Levels Weigh
UBS Turns Bullish On Nvidia After Guidance Cut, Sees Buying Opportunity
8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Morgan Stanley Downgrades Nvidia, Faces 'More Significant Challenges' Than Expected
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 29, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
EVLOChardan CapitalInitiates Coverage On10.0
AMATRBC CapitalUpgrades45.0
AMGJefferiesDowngrades0.0
ATVIOppenheimerDowngrades0.0
AXPAtlantic EquitiesUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Why Are So Many Community Banks Going Public?