Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UBS Turns Bullish On Nvidia After Guidance Cut, Sees Buying Opportunity
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2019 11:10am   Comments
Share:
UBS Turns Bullish On Nvidia After Guidance Cut, Sees Buying Opportunity
Related NVDA
8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Morgan Stanley Downgrades Nvidia, Faces 'More Significant Challenges' Than Expected
Semis Hold Support (TalkMarkets)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares sold off Monday in reaction to a guidance cut by the chipmaker.

The pullback is a buying opportunity, according to UBS.

The Analyst

Analyst Timothy Arcuri upgraded Nvidia from Neutral to Buy and lowered the price target from $190 to $180.

The Thesis

The 20-percent Q4 revenue miss Nvidia guided to — and the consequent 15-percent pullback in the stock — set the stage for a "new positive revision cycle" starting this summer, Arcuri said in the Tuesday upgrade note. 

Nvidia is undershipping demand with respect to gaming, the analyst said. 

The data center issues have more to do with timing, Arcuri said, adding that there is "no alternative" in training and AI workload growth is not macro-dependent; and accelerated server penetration remains at 2-3 percent. 

Inference, where competition is more relevant, accounts for only 5 percent of Nvidia's data center segment revenues, he said. 

UBS estimates 2020 GAAP EPS of more than $7 and sees the likelihood of the Street undermodeling the next four to six quarters. Arcuri attributes his more positive stance on Nvidia to the fact that the gross margin is now artificially lower, and operating expenditures could be reined in to drive EPS growth even in the face of a 25-percent year-over-year decline in revenue.

The analyst estimates Q4 gaming revenue of less than $1 billion, adding that Nvidia likely undershipped demand by 40 percent. RTX demand, which is keyed to content, has been weak, but will come up later this year, he said. 

"In DC, it may be undershipping demand by $150-200 million and should get this back given workload growth," Arcuri said. 

UBS trimmed its 2019, 2020 and 2021 revenue and non-GAAP EPS estimates for Nvidia.

The Price Action

After shedding 13.82 percent to $138.01 Monday, Nvidia shares were losing an incremental 2.96 percent to $133.93 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

Big Chip Earnings Preview: Intel, AMD Set To Report Amid Changing Competitive Landscape, Cycle Risk

Nvidia's Huang Dismisses Rival AMD's Latest Graphics Card As 'Underwhelming'

Latest Ratings for NVDA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019NeedhamDowngradesBuyUnderperform
Jan 2019Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Jan 2019UBSUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Timothy Arcuri UBSAnalyst Color News Guidance Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Morgan Stanley Downgrades Nvidia, Faces 'More Significant Challenges' Than Expected
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 29, 2019
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Caterpillar Profit Misses Expectations
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
EVLOChardan CapitalInitiates Coverage On10.0
AMATRBC CapitalUpgrades45.0
AMGJefferiesDowngrades0.0
ATVIOppenheimerDowngrades0.0
AXPAtlantic EquitiesUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

What Is The Market Pricing In For The Fed In 2019?