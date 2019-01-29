Google Will Post Solid Revenues, But Expenses May Weigh On Margins, BofA Says In Q4 Preview
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results Feb. 4. While direct response ad checks for the U.S. show positive signs, the results may reflect some international macro pressure, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
The Analyst
Analyst Justin Post maintains a Buy rating on Alphabet with an unchanged $1,350 price target.
The Thesis
Alphabet is likely to report Q4 revenue and GAAP EPS of $31.2 billion and $10.86, respectively, missing the Street estimates of $31.3 billion and $10.89, Post said in a Tuesday note.
The figures may reveal a 150-basis point year-on-year contraction in core Google margins, versus a 350-bps decline in the previous quarter, the analyst said.
The Street estimate reflects around 100 bps of deceleration in ex-FX revenue growth, which seems reasonable, Post said.
Alphabet’s expenses may come in higher than expected, he said, adding that G&A may have remained inflated due to performance fees.
“Overall, we like the setup into the print given Amazon and regulatory concerns, margin comps, valuation and YTD stock underperformance."
Price Action
Alphabet shares were down 0.91 percent at $1,070.06 at the close Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for GOOGL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2019
|Pivotal Research
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Jan 2019
|Canaccord Genuity
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Dec 2018
|Guggenheim
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for GOOGL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
