Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 29, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 29, 2019 9:15am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Piper Jaffray upgraded Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ: SSYS) from Neutral to Overweight. Stratasys shares rose 6.2 percent to $23.65 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS upgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from Neutral to Buy. NVIDIA shares fell 0.8 percent to $136.86 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital upgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Lam Research shares rose 1.4 percent to $168.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James upgraded Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ: CBLK) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Carbon Black shares rose 3.3 percent to $14.77 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Jaffray upgraded 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) from Neutral to Overweight. 3D Systems shares rose 6 percent to $12.23 in pre-market trading.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CHFC) from Market Perform to Outperform. Chemical Financial rose 5.37 percent to close at $44.75 on Monday.
  • Jefferies upgraded BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) from Hold to Buy. BlackRock shares fell 1.19 percent to close at $405.36 on Monday.
  • Atlantic Equities upgraded American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) from Neutral to Overweight. American Express shares rose 0.4 percent to $100.80 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital upgraded Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Applied Materials shares gained 1.8 percent to $39.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at BMO Capital upgraded TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE: TCF) from Market Perform to Outperform. TCF Financial shares rose 5.28 percent to close at $22.72 on Monday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Needham downgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from Buy to Underperform. NVIDIA shares fell 0.8 percent to $136.86 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. downgraded Corelogic Inc (NYSE: CLGX) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. CoreLogic shares rose 0.43 percent to close at $36.37 on Friday.
  • Macquarie downgraded AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) from Outperform to Neutral. AK Steel shares rose 1.9 percent to $2.75 in pre-market trading.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) from Buy to Hold. Fiserv shares rose 0.16 percent to close at $85.21 on Monday.
  • Raymond James downgraded Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from Market Perform to Underperform. Square shares fell 3.8 percent to $73.29 in pre-market trading.
  • William Blair downgraded Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) from Outperform to Market Perform. Crane shares fell 0.29 percent to close at $79.14 on Thursday.
  • JMP Securities downgraded Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Cree shares fell 2.18 percent to close at $49.32 on Friday.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) from Outperform to Market Perform. Activision Blizzard shares fell 1.2 percent to $46.19 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies downgraded Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) from Buy to Hold. Affiliated Managers Group shares rose 0.22 percent to close at $109.87 on Monday.
  • Guggenheim downgraded Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) from Buy to Neutral. Gulfport Energy shares fell 1.5 percent to $8.43 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) with a Buy rating. The price target for Wayfair is set to $124. Wayfair shares closed at $104.47 on Monday.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Vericel is set to $23. Vericel shares closed at $16.23 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSE: SENS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Senseonics is set to $2.70. Senseonics closed at $2.55 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) with a Buy rating. Total System Services shares closed at $87.83 on Monday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RVNC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Revance Therapeutics is set to $50. Revance Therapeutics shares closed at $17.00 on Monday.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Inflarx NV (NASDAQ: IFRX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Inflarx is set to $62. Inflarx shares closed at $34.76 on Monday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Urogen Pharma is set to $82. Urogen Pharma shares closed at $40.16 on Monday.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Dell is set to $57. Dell shares closed at $46.90 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Visa Inc (NYSE: V) with a Buy rating. Visa shares closed at $135.99 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Etsy is set to $64. Etsy shares closed at $54.92 on Monday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

