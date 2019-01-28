Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KeyBanc Out Bullish On Olin, Says Chemical Manufacturer Has 'Favorable Supply-Demand Dynamics'

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2019 10:46am   Comments
Share:
KeyBanc Out Bullish On Olin, Says Chemical Manufacturer Has 'Favorable Supply-Demand Dynamics'
Related OLN
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 28, 2019
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 2%; Quanex Building Products Shares Plunge Following Q4 Results
Olin declares $0.20 dividend (Seeking Alpha)

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) has strong positioning as a global chlorine derivatives leader and its Dow assets have been integrated well, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets, which is projecting year-on-year earnings growth for the company in 2019.

The Analyst

KeyBanc’s Michael Sison initiated coverage of Olin with an Overweight rating and $30 price target.  

The Thesis

Olin is estimated to have generated EBITDA growth of more than 30 percent to $1.23 billion in 2018, Sison said in the Sunday note. 

The strong performance was driven mainly by a supportive pricing environment in caustic soda, chlorine, ethylene dichloride and other chlorine derivatives, the analyst said. The company should be able to maintain this performance “over the next few years” owing to “favorable supply-demand dynamics,” he said. 

Olin is likely to generate EBITDA growth in 2019 — albeit at a low-single-digit pace — against a slowing economic backdrop, Sison said.

Headwinds are expected from lower pricing of caustic soda and another sluggish year at Winchester, he said. Yet lower turnaround costs, further epoxy recovery, caustic contract pricing, higher EDC/chlorine pricing and lower hydrocarbon costs could boost growth, the analyst said. 

Olin has a strong balance sheet, with FCF of around $500 million likely to be spent on debt reduction and share repurchases, according to KeyBanc. 

Price Action

Olin shares were down 1.01 percent at $23.49 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 28, 2019

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 2%; Quanex Building Products Shares Plunge Following Q4 Results

Latest Ratings for OLN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019KeyBancInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Dec 2018Stifel NicolausInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Nov 2018CitigroupMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for OLN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: KeyBanc Capital Markets Michael SisonAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OLN)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 28, 2019
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 2%; Quanex Building Products Shares Plunge Following Q4 Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
USAPKeyBancUpgrades25.0
ZNGAKeyBancUpgrades5.0
BHPJefferiesUpgrades0.0
ATUJP MorganUpgrades23.0
FISVRBC CapitalUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Report: U.S. Cannabis Consumer Shopping Keeps Climbing