Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 28, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2019 9:07am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Credit Suisse upgraded Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) from Neutral to Outperform. Wayfair shares rose 3.2 percent to $105.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho upgraded Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) from Neutral to Buy. Sanderson Farms shares rose 0.85 percent to close at $118.00 on Friday.
  • Roth Capital upgraded Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHX) from Neutral to Buy. Marchex shares rose 3.8 percent to $4.09 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. United States Steel shares rose 1.7 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup upgraded SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) from Neutral to Buy. Synnex shares rose 1.1 percent to $97.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from Neutral to Outperform. GrubHub rose 2.3 percent to $82.62 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital upgraded Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Fiserv shares rose 0.5 percent to $85.50 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) from Underweight to Neutral. Actuant shares rose 1.04 percent to close at $22.28 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc upgraded Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Zynga shares gained 1.4 percent to $4.44 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Macquarie upgraded Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) from Neutral to Outperform. Alaska Air shares fell 3.56 percent to close at $63.48 on Friday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Morgan Stanley downgraded AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. AK Steel shares rose 6.67 percent to close at $2.80 on Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) from Buy to Hold. NRG Energy shares fell 1.92 percent to close at $40.93 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) from Buy to Neutral. CRISPR Therapeutics shares fell 5 percent to $31.55 in pre-market trading.
  • HSBC downgraded Vale SA (NYSE: VALE) from Buy to Hold. Vale shares fell 9 percent to $12.43 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) from Outperform to Neutral. US Bancorp shares fell 0.7 percent to $51.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies downgraded Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) from Buy to Hold. Huntington Bancshares shares rose 0.74 percent to close at $13.55 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM) from Neutral to Underweight. Autohome shares rose 3.74 percent to close at $76.02 on Friday.
  • Baird downgraded SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) from Outperform to Neutral. SunTrust shares rose 1.11 percent to close at $61.90 on Friday.
  • B. Riley FBR downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) from Buy to Neutral. Dynagas LNG Partners shares fell 37.8 percent to $2.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp REIT (NYSE: ANH) from Neutral to Underperform. Anworth Mortgage Asset shares fell 1.6 percent to $4.44 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for KBR is set to $20. KBR closed at $17.23 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc initiated coverage on Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Olin is set to $30. Olin shares closed at $23.73 on Friday.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: JEC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Jacobs Engineering is set to $77. Jacobs Engineering shares closed at $63.77 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Tempur Sealy is set to $70. Tempur Sealy closed at $53.96 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) with an Outperform rating. Dell Technologies shares closed at $45.91 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc initiated coverage on Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Docusign is set to $59. Docusign shares closed at $48.57 on Friday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Novavax is set to $6. Novavax shares closed at $2.19 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSE: IMO) with an Underperform rating. Imperial Oil shares closed at $27.89 on Friday.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Sleep Number is set to $36. Sleep Number shares closed at $35.56 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) with a Neutral rating. Suncor Energy shares closed at $32.02 on Friday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AKS + ALK)

AK Steel Q4 Earnings Preview
8 Stocks To Watch For January 28, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For January 28, 2019
Morning Earnings Recap: The Biggest Reports From Thursday's Session
Earnings Scheduled For January 24, 2019
8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
USAPKeyBancUpgrades25.0
ZNGAKeyBancUpgrades5.0
BHPJefferiesUpgrades0.0
ATUJP MorganUpgrades23.0
FISVRBC CapitalUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

20 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session