Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 28, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Credit Suisse upgraded Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) from Neutral to Outperform. Wayfair shares rose 3.2 percent to $105.45 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho upgraded Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) from Neutral to Buy. Sanderson Farms shares rose 0.85 percent to close at $118.00 on Friday.
- Roth Capital upgraded Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHX) from Neutral to Buy. Marchex shares rose 3.8 percent to $4.09 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. United States Steel shares rose 1.7 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) from Neutral to Buy. Synnex shares rose 1.1 percent to $97.02 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse upgraded GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from Neutral to Outperform. GrubHub rose 2.3 percent to $82.62 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital upgraded Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Fiserv shares rose 0.5 percent to $85.50 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) from Underweight to Neutral. Actuant shares rose 1.04 percent to close at $22.28 on Friday.
- KeyBanc upgraded Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Zynga shares gained 1.4 percent to $4.44 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Macquarie upgraded Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) from Neutral to Outperform. Alaska Air shares fell 3.56 percent to close at $63.48 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- Morgan Stanley downgraded AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. AK Steel shares rose 6.67 percent to close at $2.80 on Friday.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) from Buy to Hold. NRG Energy shares fell 1.92 percent to close at $40.93 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) from Buy to Neutral. CRISPR Therapeutics shares fell 5 percent to $31.55 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC downgraded Vale SA (NYSE: VALE) from Buy to Hold. Vale shares fell 9 percent to $12.43 in pre-market trading.
- Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) from Outperform to Neutral. US Bancorp shares fell 0.7 percent to $51.00 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) from Buy to Hold. Huntington Bancshares shares rose 0.74 percent to close at $13.55 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM) from Neutral to Underweight. Autohome shares rose 3.74 percent to close at $76.02 on Friday.
- Baird downgraded SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) from Outperform to Neutral. SunTrust shares rose 1.11 percent to close at $61.90 on Friday.
- B. Riley FBR downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) from Buy to Neutral. Dynagas LNG Partners shares fell 37.8 percent to $2.50 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp REIT (NYSE: ANH) from Neutral to Underperform. Anworth Mortgage Asset shares fell 1.6 percent to $4.44 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for KBR is set to $20. KBR closed at $17.23 on Friday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Olin is set to $30. Olin shares closed at $23.73 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: JEC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Jacobs Engineering is set to $77. Jacobs Engineering shares closed at $63.77 on Friday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Tempur Sealy is set to $70. Tempur Sealy closed at $53.96 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) with an Outperform rating. Dell Technologies shares closed at $45.91 on Friday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Docusign is set to $59. Docusign shares closed at $48.57 on Friday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Novavax is set to $6. Novavax shares closed at $2.19 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSE: IMO) with an Underperform rating. Imperial Oil shares closed at $27.89 on Friday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Sleep Number is set to $36. Sleep Number shares closed at $35.56 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) with a Neutral rating. Suncor Energy shares closed at $32.02 on Friday.
