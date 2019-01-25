Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UBS Expects Solid UPS Earnings, Says FedEx Express Biz Still Faces Overseas Challenges

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2019 2:32pm   Comments
Share:
UBS Expects Solid UPS Earnings, Says FedEx Express Biz Still Faces Overseas Challenges
Related UPS
The 'Amazon Effect' And How Bringg Helps Companies Gain More Customers
Will Amazon Cut The Accessorial Ties Binding Parcel Shippers?
My Dividend Growth Investing Wish List (Seeking Alpha)
Related FDX
The 'Amazon Effect' And How Bringg Helps Companies Gain More Customers
Will Amazon Cut The Accessorial Ties Binding Parcel Shippers?
My Dividend Growth Investing Wish List (Seeking Alpha)

UBS Securities said it expects solid fourth-quarter earnings from United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) when the package shipper reports next week, thanks to strong execution during the delivery company’s holiday season.

UBS is less bullish on competitor FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), which the firm said continues to see headwinds in its Express package delivery business due to slow international markets. 

The Analyst

Analyst Thomas Wadewitz has a Buy rating on UPS with a price target of $112.

Wadewitz has a Neutral rating on FedEx with a $171 price target. 

UPS 

UPS reports fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 31 and Wadewitz said he expects a solid earnings report and constructive 2019 outlook.

The slower growth in international package markets that’s hurting FedEx is also a headwind for UPS, along with a less favorable pension impact, the analyst said. 

Wadewitz tweaked his estimate for UPS' 2019 earnings per share a dime lower to $7.75 to reflect the pension issue and slower growth in international operating income. Most important to stock performance, he said, is UPS achieving incremental improvement in domestic package operating margins.

“Despite the potential 2019 headwinds, we continue to believe that UPS has a favorable multi-year story based on cost side/productivity gains from their network facility and technology investments, non-operating cost improvement from the Transformation program and a more aggressive approach from the management team to both cost and pricing." 

FedEx

FedEx doesn’t report earnings until March 19, but is coming off a disappointing December Q2 report that included a somewhat gloomy 2019 outlook and led analysts and investor to ask if the company will be able to make improvements in its TNT Express unit, Wadewitz said.

FedEx said at the time it was slashing its outlook based on a projection for generally slower international trade. 

FedEx attributes the Express business weakness to broad sluggishness in the package shipping environment in Europe and Asia, the analyst said, adding that the backdrop of soft or flat international airfreight could factor into a FedEx stock buyback decision. 

Price Action

UPS shares were up 0.87 percent at $100.57 at the time of publication Friday, while FedEx shares were 0.71-percent higher at $175.33. 

Related Links:

Shippers Have The Upper Hand In 2019

Stung By Poor Fiscal Q2 Print, FedEx Executives Look To Guide Analysts Toward Better Times

Photo by Tdorante10/Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for UPS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2018Standpoint ResearchInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Dec 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweightUnderweight
Nov 2018CitigroupDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for UPS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Thomas Wadewitz UBSAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FDX + UPS)

The 'Amazon Effect' And How Bringg Helps Companies Gain More Customers
Will Amazon Cut The Accessorial Ties Binding Parcel Shippers?
UPS, Latch Expand Keyless Entry Program For Common-Area Deliveries To Multi-Unit Buildings
For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index Posts Best Year Since 1998
Additive Manufacturing Technology Unlocks "Build On Demand"
UPS Zeroes In On 'Super-Hubs,' High-Margin Shipments To Grow Business
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DRHKeyBancDowngrades8.0
FDCKeyBancDowngrades0.0
CNSKeefe Bruyette & WoodsUpgrades36.0
AVYABarclaysUpgrades21.0
VLOGoldman SachsUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

As Nike Rebounds, So Does Foot Locker, Says Bullish Jefferies