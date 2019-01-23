Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KeyBanc Upgrades Q2 Holdings On Growing Total Addressable Market

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 23, 2019 11:39am   Comments
Share:
KeyBanc Upgrades Q2 Holdings On Growing Total Addressable Market
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 13, 2018
SunTrust Moves To Sidelines On Q2 Holdings After 56% Run In 2018

The recent pullback in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE: QTWO) shares offers a near-term investment opportunity in a niche company that continues to increase its total addressable market, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The Analyst

Analyst Arvind Ramnani upgraded Q2 Holdings from Sector Weight to Overweight and set a $74 price target.   

The Thesis

Q2 Holdings’ TAM continues to expand, boosted by product enhancements, M&A and the targeting of a broader client base, Ramnani said in a Tuesday note.

A portfolio of larger clients underlines the robustness of the company’s solution, the analyst said. 

Q2 is likely to showcase its expanded solutions and their relevance to its client base at its first-ever analyst day, Ramnani said.

The recent acquisition of Cloud Lending has increased Q2 Holdings’ TAM by around $2.5 billion, the analyst said, adding that the acquisition will allow the company to offer deposit and lending solutions on a common platform, making it easier for banks to offer targeted loans to customers.

Banks will be less price-sensitive to lending solutions since they contribute to their topline, the analyst said. 

Q2 Holdings has exhibited operational discipline, which is expected to continue to drive margins, in KeyBanc's view. 

The company’s shares have lost 17.6 percent in the last four months versus an 8.2-percent decline in the S&P 500.

The recent weakness provides an “attractive entry point,” Ramnani said. 

Price Action

Q2 Holdings shares were up 1.24 percent at $54.91 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Plaid, The Middleman Between Banks And Fintech Startups, Raises $250M

IBM Platforms CTO On Collaboration Between Banks, Fintech Startups: 'There's No Shortage Of Desire On Either Side' 

Latest Ratings for QTWO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019KeyBancUpgradesSector WeightOverweight
Jan 2019Stephens & Co.UpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Dec 2018BTIG ResearchUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for QTWO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Arvind Ramnani KeyBancAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QTWO)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 13, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
QTWOKeyBancUpgrades74.0
VIPSKeyBancUpgrades10.0
ADNTRBC CapitalDowngrades16.0
DLPHRBC CapitalDowngrades17.0
MTORRBC CapitalDowngrades19.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Australian Trucking Industry Welcomes Review Of Heavy Vehicle National Law