Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

HC Wainwright Slashes La Jolla Pharma Price Target, Estimates On Below-Expectation Guidance

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 09, 2019 11:28am   Comments
Share:
HC Wainwright Slashes La Jolla Pharma Price Target, Estimates On Below-Expectation Guidance
Related LJPC
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Amgen Slashes Cholesterol Drug Device Prices By 60%, Takeda Completes Shire Purchase
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Proteostasis Delays Data, Akron Gets New CEO, Pfizer Halts Vaccine Trial
Atossa Genetics leads healthcare gainers; Microbot Medical and Axsome Therapeutics among losers (Seeking Alpha)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) reported net 2018 sales of $10.1 million for the septic shock treatment Giapreza this week and announced 2019 sales guidance of $24 million to $28 million for the drug. 

The guidance represents continued linear growth, despite the company’s plans efforts to reach an inflection point in Giapreza’s sales by moving to centralized contracting and offering volume discounts, according to H.C. Wainwright.

The Analyst

Analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on La Jolla and reduced the price target from $48 to $25.

The Thesis

La Jolla expects a decision in June on its Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Giapreza, White said in a Wednesday note. 

If Giapreza receives EMA approval, it could be launched in Europe in the back half of 2019, according to La Jolla. 

The impact of the below-expectation Giapreza sales guidance for 2019 is offset partially by cost-cutting expectations in R&D and SG&A, the analyst said. 

H.C. Wainwright reduced its revenue estimates for the company from $17.5 million to $10 million in 2018 and from $89.7 million to $24.8 million in 2019. EPS estimates for 2018 were lowered from a $7.96 loss to an $8.16 loss and from a $6.03 loss to a $7.31 loss in 2019.

Price Action

La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares were rallying nearly 16 percent to $6.32 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links: 

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Amgen Slashes Cholesterol Drug Device Prices By 60%, Takeda Completes Shire Purchase

Jefferies Downgrades La Jolla On Weak Forecast For Blood Pressure Drug 

Latest Ratings for LJPC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2018JP MorganMaintainsUnderweightUnderweight
Aug 2018JefferiesMaintainsUnderperformUnderperform
Feb 2018JefferiesDowngradesBuyUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for LJPC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Guidance Health Care Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LJPC)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Amgen Slashes Cholesterol Drug Device Prices By 60%, Takeda Completes Shire Purchase
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Proteostasis Delays Data, Akron Gets New CEO, Pfizer Halts Vaccine Trial
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Tilray Inks Cannabis Drink Pact, Double Delight For Merck, FDA Snub For Spectrum
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer-Glaxo Set Up Consumer Health Care Venture, New Patent For Adamas
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Viking's Fatty Liver And Cholesterol Drug, Cyclacel Loss Narrows, Eton's Debut
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
UALImperial CapitalDowngrades73.0
DALImperial CapitalDowngrades53.0
AKAMKeyBancUpgrades73.0
ACGLBarclaysUpgrades32.0
CITUBSUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Sears Gets Temporary Reprieve: Lampert Has Hours To Raise $120 Million